Innocent pokes fun at 'awkward' fruit and veg in latest spots by BMB

Innocent's latest social media campaign seeks to demonstrate how its smoothies are a better way to get nutrition into a diet than eating so-called “awkward” vegetables such as marrows, aubergines and celery.

The series of mini films, created by BMB and featuring fruit and vegetables including a cauliflower and gooseberry, takes aim at other options for eating one of your five a day, pointing out their strange or inconvenient qualities.

The campaign, which launches today (13 October), is voiced by the actor Martin Trenaman, best known for his performance as Simon’s dad in the sitcom The Inbetweeners.

The work also highlights Innocent's work in donating 30 million drinks from leftover stock "to people who need them". Its charitable efforts also include a partnership with food redistribution charity The Felix Project and a commitment to give away one million meals including fruit and vegetables.

Anna Clare, head of digital at Innocent, said: “We’re massive fans of fruit and veg (obviously, it’s what we make our drinks out of) but, in the UK, two-thirds of adults aren’t getting enough.

“We wanted to playfully remind people that our drinks are also one of your five a day, never have added sugar and retain benefits like vitamins and fibre. They’re a tasty, healthy option, and you won’t get any weird looks for drinking one when you’re out and about.

“We’re also chuffed to be helping the nation get their five a day through our partnership with The Felix Project and have loved working with them on finding ways to get fruit & veg to people who need it. We still don’t see the point of a physalis, though.”

Matt Lever, chief creative officer at BMB, added: “If you’ve ever tried to get one of your five-a-day from a marrow or an aubergine, you’ll know that it’s neither as tasty, nor as practical as an Innocent smoothie.

“The looks I got on the bus were, frankly, unnerving, for a start. This campaign will hopefully educate people that innocent smoothies do good in terms of achieving nutritional targets and helping those in need.”