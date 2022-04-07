Because Innovation Matters: hear from Mary Portas, Holly Tucker and CMOs

There’s so much pressure on marketers to keep growing, be more relevant to the customer and outsmart competitors. And there’s a burning need to innovate – it’s a popular buzzword, but it’s a word that represents something that people and businesses crave and need to survive; it could be fresh thinking, inventing something new or solving an ongoing problem.

If we’re not innovating, we’re staying still. But innovation can be hard – which is what makes it so rewarding. That’s why we’re creating ‘Because Innovation Matters’, so we can tackle it together, because pooling progress is so important.

We’re inviting you to join us for an afternoon of content on 26 May, 2pm-6.30pm, at The Trade Desk’s HQ in St Paul’s.

A taste of the must-see sessions: Connection, community and sustainability: how can we build better retail? ​

Whether it’s on the high street or online, shoppers’ needs are evolving. They want more from retailers: more value and convenience as always – but they’re also looking for connection, community and, increasingly, sustainability from brands. We can think of no one better to take on these challenges than Mary Portas, ‘Queen of Shops’, retail guru, futurist and chief creative officer of Portas. So, don’t miss The Trade Desk’s senior vice president Philippa Snare in conversation with Portas, to get ahead on the key trends in retail – and ensure your brand meets customer needs. Speakers:

Mary Portas, chief creative officer, Portas

Philippa Snare, SVP EMEA, The Trade Desk​ How to keep storytelling alive in digital and connected TV

More brands are investing in connected TV as they look to find new and more targeted audiences. Yet digital and connected TV ads are often short-form, high-impact, image-driven content with a mere snapshot of a story. How can TV advertising evolve – but keep storytelling at the heart of it all? And how can digital advertising best provoke emotion and be memorable? ​​ Hear from top creatives and marketers on how to stand out on digital. Plus, we take a look at cutting-edge digital and non-linear ads from Aldi, Subway and Asahi Beer. Speakers:

Imogen Watson, creativity editor, Campaign (moderator)​

Dom Goldman, ECD, Above+Beyond

Monica Taylor, SVP, global director, McCann Live

Eve Thompson, managing partner, Wavemaker

Verity Phillips, media manager, Asahi Beer

Dave Castell, inventory partnerships, The Trade Desk The rise to retail fame: a fireside chat with Kristof Neirynck, global chief marketing officer at Avon​

Behind any great chief marketing officer is a great team – but let’s not underestimate the importance of leadership. The best leaders fuel innovation and create a culture where new ideas, fresh thinking and exploration can flourish. So, we quiz Neirynck to understand how he approaches brand building at Avon. Plus, we find out how he encourages innovation, invention and inspiration in his department. It’s a candid conversation with a truly accomplished marketer and part of Campaign’s and The Trade Desk’s Building Brands series. Speakers:

Kristof Neirynck, global chief marketing officer, Avon​

Philippa Snare, SVP EMEA, The Trade Desk​

Georganna Simpson, head of content, Content Labs, Campaign How to get ahead in ecommerce

notonthehighstreet. It’s one of the most exciting and cherished challenger brands of the 00s – and Holly Tucker MBE is one of the brains behind it. It’s a unique, curated marketplace that’s home to 5,000 of the UK’s best small creative businesses, and if you haven’t bought a personalised gift from there yet, what have you been doing?! It’s a brand that emerged way ahead of its time and has grown to become one of the UK’s finest – so we ask Tucker to predict what innovation will look like in ecommerce in five, ten or even fifteen years from now. We learn tips for fuelling creativity and entrepreneurship, too. Speaker:

Holly Tucker MBE, founder of notonthehighstreet and Holly & Co Opening and closing remarks by Hilary Umeh, lead senior business director at The Trade Desk.

Join us as we re-imagine your innovation roadmap, address shifts in customer behaviours and track competitor moves together. Spaces are limited and reserved for senior brand marketers: click here to apply for a place.

Click here to see the full agenda.