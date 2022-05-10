Innovation and optimisation: elevating marketing strategies in an ever-changing landscape

How can you use online channels and media to build your brand when the digital landscape gets more and more fragmented? What’s the best and most cost-effective way for high-street stores to scale their e-commerce operations? What’s actually shaping digital TV advertising?

These are just some of the questions addressed at the latest Campaign Breakfast Briefing held in Leeds, in partnership with MediaCom.

“Brand [building] was a bit intangible for some of our team, who — working in financial services — were far more comfortable with performance marketing where you can show measurable returns," explained Lynne Cook, head of marketing and brand at Skipton Building Society. “We used a lot of data from the IPA and other sources to make our case for long-term brand building. We have to slowly migrate budget into brand building to demonstrate the validity of this as a long-term investment.”

“Brand is the number one tool we have for driving profitability,” said Danny Micklethwaite, VP Marketing at dairy giant Arla Foods. “One of the biggest changes food brands are having to adapt to, is the growth of e-commerce. This means there’s a much bigger overlap between [online] brand-building activity and activity designed to drive sales. That means we have the opportunity to take the customer on the full journey, from seeing a big piece of creative to final conversion on a website.”

Bigger video, smaller audience

Market volatility has thrown up a series of challenges when it comes to digital brand building. “It used to be really easy,” said Ben Moakler, MediaCom’s planning director. “Everyone watched TV every day. But reach has been eroding for some audiences for the last 20 years. We know that video formats are really effective for telling emotive stories and getting a response. And we’re watching more video than ever, just through different channels.”

Johnathan Romero, global eCommerce data manager, at hair-accessories specialist ghd explained how his products, previously sold through salons, developed a successful e-commerce strategy. He described the company’s work to overcome technical debt, the importance of simplicity in strategy and the utility of experimentation.

“Our opinions about our own stores and platforms are generally wrong,” he said. “We spend a lot of time sat at our desks on big screens, looking at our websites. That’s completely the wrong thing to do. The customers are on their phones, shopping while they’re in bed – whatever. That’s why it’s so important to research and experiment to find out what your customer really needs from you.”

A long way to go

Viv Yau (pictured below, left) – the founder of influencer marketing agency, Bee Influence – spoke about the need for diversity when working with influencers. “Best practice, and unfortunately this isn’t yet industry wide, is to ask how we can be more diverse in our marketing campaigns. When I was growing up, I saw no one who looked like me on TV.

“Even today, people who look like me, and who are more marginalised than I am, are completely erased in some campaigns. Diversity is a key part of building brand equity. So how can we make diversity a tangible way in which we measure success.”

Beth Oddy, head of LADcreator at the LADbible Group, talked broadly about the need to follow best practices when working with influencers. “Having to be reactive and agile in the current environment, you really need to use a partner that allows you to pivot quickly. Everything needs to be backed by data and insights. And brand safety is super important. You must make sure that everyone you work with is IAB safety-approved and is working within the relevant guidelines.”

Nick Mullins, director of regional sales at Sky Media, discussed the future of digital TV advertising, and how to maximise returns from addressable video. A key theme was continuity even in the face of change. “We’re keeping a fair percentage of the live linear audience,” he said, “they’re just watching on different channels. We’ve got YouTube sports channels that do millions of impressions. Is that watching Sky Sports or is that digital? You’ve just got to follow where the audience is watching.”

