More than innovation - why Product of the Year winners provide added value

Each January, the announcement of the Product of the Year Awards’ winners acts as a barometer for the most innovative products brands have brought to market over the past 18 months. As the UK’s largest consumer survey of product innovation, and voted for by more than 10,000 UK shoppers, the awards are designed to celebrate excellence across a wide range of categories.

Last year’s winning brands enjoyed sales uplifts, including winner of the Protein Bar category. Juliet Barratt, Founder, said: "We were so pleased to see Grenade Carb Killa receive the Product of the Year 2019 Award. With an ever health-conscious consumer, knowing that our product is a market leader backed by over 10,000 consumers, we’ve already started to see sales increase thanks to the visibility the award has given us."

The acknowledgment gained by winning this coveted award isn’t just great for brands, it helps guide shoppers to the best products on the market. And with the introduction of the new Blogger Panel – featuring among others, ‘Lynsey Queen of Clean’ – the reach on social media will be greater than ever.

Those who win have the right to use the Product of the Year logo – a recognisable stamp of approval and one that 86% of consumers say means they are more likely to buy a product. As such, the awards stand out to marketing professionals as an accolade which is particularly meaningful to their brands.

Mike Nolan, CEO of Product of the Year, said: "In 2020 we want to celebrate the brands who have launched products that are positively influencing consumers lives and providing them with everyday excellence they can rely on. Being so well recognised and respected by consumers, Product of the Year is a great tool to help boost sales and shout about a new product. Each year we have a host of impressive innovations put forward and we can’t wait to see the exciting new products entered this year!"

So, what innovations will stand out at the 2020 awards? Thousands of brands have been cutting down on their use of plastics. Cardboard packs and paper bags have replaced single-use plastics and the most successful companies are making a feature of their push for sustainability.

The awards are open to all products across a wide range of categories, launched in the UK in the past 18 months. All products undergo an independent judging process before being voted for by consumers. The overall winners will be invited to celebrate together at a glittering awards ceremony held at the Sheraton Grand Park Lane Hotel on 23rd January 2020.

Entries close on 31st July 2019.