Inside Cadbury Creme Egg's 'Hunting house'

Confectionery brand created a Creme Egg-themed house as part of its annual 'Hunting season' campaign.

Cadbury has opened a Creme Egg "Hunting house", created in partnership with Booking.com, to allow fans to experience an overnight stay in a chocolate-themed apartment.

The activation, created by Elvis and Golin, ties in with the brand's annual "Hunting season" campaign, which this year focuses on finding white Cadbury Creme Eggs. Fans who track down the hidden listing on the travel site have a chance to win a stay this weekend at the themed space, which features a branded kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and lounge. 

Aislinn Campbell, brand manager at Mondelez International, said: "For the third year of our 'Hunting season' campaign, we wanted to put the White Creme Egg at the heart of the campaign and get the whole nation hunting for them in the places that you'd least expect to find them. We’ve partnered with Booking.com to create a very special way of finding one, as well as allowing our fans to have an overnight stay in the chocolate haven." 

The 2018 experience, Creme Egg Camp, was open for a month and welcomed more than 4,000 consumers, but the brand wanted to create an experience that would appeal to consumers beyond the capital.

"We really wanted to challenge the definition of what a Creme Egg experiential event looks like, because we had such a successful year last year with over 4,000 people coming down to Creme Egg Camp, so we wanted to make sure we gave people outside of London the chance to take part and also give more people the chance to win a Creme Egg," Campbell added. 

More than 20,000 entries were recorded via White Creme Egg site within the first two weeks of the campaign.

