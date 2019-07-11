Martha Llewellyn
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Inside Coca-Cola's Stranger Things-inspired arcade

Campaign steps inside Coke's arcade at London Brick Lane pop-up.

Coca-Cola launched a Stranger Things pop-up arcade in Shoreditch yesterday to celebrate the release of series three of the Netflix show.

The pop-up, which was open for one day only and delivered by Mission, recreated the Palace Arcade from the programme.

Guests had the opportunity to win prizes via a live gaming leaderboard, enjoy Stranger Things photo opportunities and taste Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. 

The arcade also featured a secret upside-down world only accessible to those with a good knowledge of the show. The first 800 attendees who managed to enter were gifted a limited-edition upside-down Coca-Cola x Stranger Things can.

