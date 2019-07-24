Inside Food for Thought, the initiative trading creative inspiration for lunch

p>

Goldfinger Factory is a social enterprise combining a furniture and interiors business that makes use of reclaimed materials with a teaching academy for less advantaged young people – and it's the latest organisation to benefit from adland initiative Food for Thought.

The scheme was created by Marcella Tarable and Sina Hegny, creative and strategist respectively at Publicis.Poke, as a way for agency folk to donate skills to help a charity, in exchange for a meal.

Publicis.Poke has hosted three Food for Thought sessions so far, with the first two in support of Play for Progress, a charity that supports unaccompanied young refugees through music; and Critically Endangered Socks, a social business that aims to protect the world’s most critically endangered animals by selling socks.

Tarable and Hegny now want to encourage people at other agencies to take up the mantle and host their own sessions.

They explained: "Our mission is to bring Food for Thought into as many agencies as possible to enable hungry agency folk to experience new ways of working and get inspired by doing good."

This event brought together 20 strategists and creatives collaborating in groups with the goal of defining the brand’s purpose and crafting a new tagline for Goldfinger Factory.

After one hour of different sessions the groups presented their ideas to Marie Cudennec, CEO of Goldfinger Factory, and her team.

Cudennec said: "It's tapping into both the need of the social entrepreneurs and non-profits who need this [support], and the talent within these advertising agencies who maybe feel sometimes like the work they do isn't as meaningful or as purposeful as it could be. I think it can only do the communications industry good as a whole."

Nick Farnhill, CEO of Publicis.Poke, said: "There’s no such thing as a free lunch, but if your time and your smarts are taken to settle the bill, then feast away. The Food for Thought team have created such a simple way for anyone to join in and support deserving causes who aim to make a difference."

If you’d like to bring Food for Thought to your agency, please send an email to hello@foodforthought.space or visit www.foodforthought.space.