Inside Geometry's 360 immersive retail space

Based within Geometry's recently refurbished offices in London's Paddington, The Flagship features floor-to-ceiling immersive projection as well as other innovative technology that can be used in retail spaces.



Debbie Ellison, head of digital at Geometry, said: "We created The Flagship to really help our clients differentiate themselves in what is a really challenging period and time for retail.



"We know that the omnichannel shopper is worth three times that of a single channel shopper."

She added that key to "unlocking growth with these new shoppers is all about how we can merge these digital and physical worlds together".