Georgina Brazier
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Inside Geometry's 360 immersive retail space

WPP agency Geometry Global has launched a brand new 3D, 360-degree immersive retail space, enabling visitors to experience what it is like to shop all over the world.

Based within Geometry's recently refurbished offices in London's Paddington, The Flagship features floor-to-ceiling immersive projection as well as other innovative technology that can be used in retail spaces. 

Debbie Ellison, head of digital at Geometry, said: "We created The Flagship to really help our clients differentiate themselves in what is a really challenging period and time for retail.

"We know that the omnichannel shopper is worth three times that of a single channel shopper."

She added that key to "unlocking growth with these new shoppers is all about how we can merge these digital and physical worlds together".

Topics

