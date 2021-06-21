An inside look into the digital marketing team at Sage

The digital marketing team at Sage is described by its employees as “supportive and autonomous in equal measure”, “always energising”, “resilient” and “values driven”. It “prizes character, creativity, and customer relationships in a way that is very unusual for a matrix company”.



Kate Dobinson, Priya Radosevic and Sarah Alderson offer insider insight into what it takes to be a success in the digital marketing team at Sage, including what they love most about their roles, how they’re embracing remote working instead of melting on a hot commute, and more.

Kate Dobinson, global content editor, Sage

Three things I love about my role are...Creative freedom. Talking to entrepreneurs every day. Coming up with big ideas and delivering on them.

The digital marketing team culture is...Always energising. Lots of experimentation. Everyone’s ideas are heard. There’s a great sense of humour, and it’s very supportive.

An exciting project I'm working on is...Producing a live, online party with 100 entrepreneurs and special guests to celebrate the season one finale of the Sound Advice podcast. It will be a big celebration of businesses that have made it through year one.

My biggest challenge at the moment is...Producing, testing and optimising super engaging interactive content for mobile in partnership with the XD and platforms teams.

Flexible working in the digital marketing team means...Being trusted. Being valued as a human, not just a worker. Having lots of 1-1 time with the team online. Apocalypse Fridays – we all share a podcast/film/book we think must be consumed if the world ended tomorrow.

I'm finding remote working to be...Characterised by more focused creative time in the morning when I would have otherwise been dying on a hot commute.

The kind of people who would thrive in my team are...Values driven. Those who take pride in their work and aspire to learn from and deliver meaningful projects that inspire and motivate customers and colleagues alike.

Sage is a great employer because...It highly prizes character, creativity, and customer relationships in a way that is very unusual for a matrix company.

Priya Radosevic, senior manager, content strategy, Sage

Three things I love about my role are...The opportunity to lead, creative freedom over all Sage.com copy, and watching the work my team produces make a measurable impact on traffic to Sage.com.

The digital marketing team culture is...Supportive and autonomous in equal measure.

An exciting project I'm working on is... Ceros project management. Ceros is a cloud-based design platform for immersive marketing content. It’s new to Sage and will allow us to create animated and interactive content without complex back-end coding.

My biggest challenge at the moment is...Ensuring my team receives the accolades it deserves. I’ve tried to mitigate this by introducing ‘team brags’ to our weekly content team huddle.

Flexible working in the digital marketing team means...Being able to take my son to a doctor’s appointment in the morning and catch up with work (and my team in the US) in the early evening.

I'm finding remote working to be...Great for productivity and wellbeing by doing away with a long commute.

The kind of people who would thrive in my team are...Content data nerds.

Sage is a great employer because...of its people-centric culture and the trust it places in its talent to work flexibly.

Sarah Alderson, director, global digital programmes, Sage

Three things I love about my role are...It’s wide-ranging. Not one day is the same, so I get to work on a lot of exciting projects.

The digital marketing team culture is...Supportive and fun. We work hard but it’s rewarding.

An exciting project I'm working on is...Continuing Sage’s digital journey to become a great SaaS business.

My biggest challenge at the moment is...Not having enough hours in the day. There are lots of exciting projects happening, it’s ensuring each one gets the focus it needs.

Flexible working in the digital marketing team means...Having an autonomous culture. Being trusted. Delivering your best work the way that works for you.

I'm finding remote working to be...Better than I ever anticipated. I can’t imagine life in the office five days per week.

The kind of people who would thrive in my team are...Supportive and resilient. Those who care about our customer and always consider the customer journey with everything they do. A good sense of humour is always good too!

Sage is a great employer because...It creates fantastic opportunities to support career growth and an array of valuable resources that you can tap into for both professional and personal benefit.

Watch now: Flexible working at Sage

Sage is currently recruting for the following roles: