Inside Tesco Finest's edible exhibition 'Devour'

Tesco Finest* has worked with BBH and Bompas & Parr to create an edible exhibition.

Guests move through six different rooms based on Tesco Finest* products, from aperitifs through to dessert. Beginning with a Champagne room with edible Champagne bubbles, through to a ‘Coffee Fog’ room emulating the Cordilleras of Columbia.

Hannah Gunn, head of brand at Tesco Finest, said: "We are the first supermarket to do something like this, which goes hand in hand with our nature of being bold and brave. We know that customers are moving to a place where they need to have a more active conversation with brand so long gone are the days where we just push information at customers".

Sam Bompas, of multi-sensory experiential design firm Bompas & Parr, said: "We are exploding some of the stories you find in Tesco Finest*’s food to an immersive and architectural scale. I think what’s really wonderful about experiential is that over the course of people’s journey the rooms all tell very deep and rich stories beyond the packaging".

Olivia Shortland, copywriter at BBH, said: "Tesco Finest* is the pinnacle of fine food in the supermarket so why not elevate it to one of the finest mediums we could think of and put on an exhibition."