Inside the world of a digital marketing executive

More than just knowing how to run a Facebook ad campaign or conduct SEO research, digital marketing plays a pivotal role in driving a business’s growth and engagement via online strategies. In partnership with Major Players, this guide will run through the job criteria, expectations, advice and future prospects related to a digital marketing executive role.

In this article: The day-to-day

Industry perspective

Key skills

Qualifications and experience

Salary and working hours

Exciting and fast-paced, a digital marketing executive can work in a variety of different industries. Whether it's building magazine subscribers for Vogue, writing PPC ads for ASOS, strategising Google's new global campaign, or reimagining Coco Cola's branding – the possibilities are endless. A rewarding and dynamic role, what makes a digital marketing executive job interesting is the great ROI and vast data insight you get compared to other forms of marketing. Responsible for the planning, execution and management of digital marketing campaigns, these are some of the tasks involved: Creating SEO-optimised content across the entire digital infrastructure

PPC campaign management

Tracking and analysing important metrics that affect website traffic, service quotes and target audiences

Preparing regular internal reports that provide insight into performance

Working to key performance indicators and increasing relevant conversions

Cross-collaborating and liaising with external teams to create material

Organising and promoting industry events such as launches, networking events, webinars and webcasts

Maintaining industry relevancy by identifying and analysing the latest digital trends and tech developments in mobile marketing

Industry perspective "Some of the most important things I would look for when hiring a digital marketing executive would be personality, organisation skills, being able to work across a number of different projects and digital knowledge of key channels and trends. Any previous experience is key too. I think personality is really important in ensuring they are a right fit for the team, and being able to work with different stakeholders and channels across the business and digital mix. A lot of skills can be taught and picked up, but finding that right fit for the brand and team is crucial. "A digital marketing executive role typically involves working with senior team members, looking at the full digital omnichannel planning and strategy. You must always think about the customer experience and journey across all the digital touch points, whilst promoting the relevant product, brand or service, growing communities and keeping up with the trends. "In the evergrowing and expanding digital world, it’s really key to ensure your brand is represented in the best way and at the right time to your audience, so this role is pivotal in pulling all those pieces together. With this comes some great opportunities for exposure to all of those digital channels such a social, paid, search, influencers and much more. There’s a great opportunity to work across big brands with great talent, and to see the full picture."

- Lindsay Fergurson, senior digital marketing manager, Bondi Sands