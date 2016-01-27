Inside the world of a digital marketing executive

More than just knowing how to run a Facebook ad campaign or conduct SEO research, digital marketing plays a pivotal role in driving a business’s growth and engagement via online strategies. In partnership with Major Players, this guide will run through the job criteria, expectations, advice and future prospects related to a digital marketing executive role.
The day-to-day
Exciting and fast-paced, a digital marketing executive can work in a variety of different industries. Whether it’s building magazine subscribers for Vogue, writing PPC ads for ASOS, strategising Google’s new global campaign, or reimagining Coco Cola’s branding – the possibilities are endless. A rewarding and dynamic role, what makes a digital marketing executive job interesting is the great ROI and vast data insight you get compared to other forms of marketing.
Responsible for the planning, execution and management of digital marketing campaigns, these are some of the tasks involved:
-
Creating SEO-optimised content across the entire digital infrastructure
-
PPC campaign management
-
Tracking and analysing important metrics that affect website traffic, service quotes and target audiences
-
Preparing regular internal reports that provide insight into performance
-
Working to key performance indicators and increasing relevant conversions
-
Cross-collaborating and liaising with external teams to create material
-
Organising and promoting industry events such as launches, networking events, webinars and webcasts
-
Maintaining industry relevancy by identifying and analysing the latest digital trends and tech developments in mobile marketing
Industry perspective
"Some of the most important things I would look for when hiring a digital marketing executive would be personality, organisation skills, being able to work across a number of different projects and digital knowledge of key channels and trends. Any previous experience is key too. I think personality is really important in ensuring they are a right fit for the team, and being able to work with different stakeholders and channels across the business and digital mix. A lot of skills can be taught and picked up, but finding that right fit for the brand and team is crucial.
"A digital marketing executive role typically involves working with senior team members, looking at the full digital omnichannel planning and strategy. You must always think about the customer experience and journey across all the digital touch points, whilst promoting the relevant product, brand or service, growing communities and keeping up with the trends.
"In the evergrowing and expanding digital world, it’s really key to ensure your brand is represented in the best way and at the right time to your audience, so this role is pivotal in pulling all those pieces together. With this comes some great opportunities for exposure to all of those digital channels such a social, paid, search, influencers and much more. There’s a great opportunity to work across big brands with great talent, and to see the full picture."
- Lindsay Fergurson, senior digital marketing manager, Bondi Sands
Key skills
- Marketing: Knowledge of the key concepts of digital marketing and the main channels and techniques including SEO, PPC, social media, affiliate marketing and email marketing
- Copywriting: Write and edit content across various digital platforms and blog posts
- Professional communication: Excellent public speaking skills and the confidence to brainstorm with multiple teams and industry contacts
- Analytical and reporting: Experience in using major analytics programs – specifically Google Analytics.
- Content creation and editing: Ability to create content across video, audio and image on software applications such as the Microsoft Office Suite and Adobe Suite
- Web development: Strong knowledge of HTML/JavaScript and SEO
- Project management: Experience in working with time-sensitive projects and tight deadlines
Qualifications and experience
An undergraduate degree in marketing (or a professional marketing qualification) is usually required; however, a humanities, business or media degree is just as good. Experience of between one and three years in digital communications and marketing is often expected.
Salary and working hours
The Salary Survey 2019, produced by Major Players, is a report that documents the salary trends across the digital, tech and creative industries. According to this year’s report, the standard salary for a digital marketing executive is between £25,000 - £35,000, with the Major Players placement averaging at £30,000. A promising 63% of respondents admitted that they have received a pay rise of which 21% gained an increase of more than 21%.
Standard office hours are 9:00am-5.30pm, however a digital marketing executive role will often work extra hours at various networking events, tradeshows and launches.
Career opportunities
Your next steps include:
-
Digital marketing manager
-
Digital content manager
-
Performance marketing manager
-
Head of digital
-
SEO manager
-
PPC manager