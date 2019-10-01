Daniel Farey-Jones
Instagram adds alerts to ecommerce trial

Brand followers can get reminder when new products go on sale.

Instagram: 20 participating brands
Instagram has added a feature that allows US followers of brands, including Adidas and Levi’s, to request notifications about upcoming product launches.

The function is limited to the 20 brands with which the social nework has been working in the US since March.

The trial ecommerce programme, called Checkout, is designed to enable users to shop from the brands without leaving Instagram.

The new product launch sticker in Instagram Stories and product launch tag in the feed allow people to set reminders for launch date, preview details and buy as soon as a product is available.

Dan Altmann, president of participating brand Chinatown Market, said: "Drops [product launches] are a key part of streetwear and we’re excited to evolve the industry together with Instagram.

"From going live on Instagram to designing shirts with our fans to posting stories around the office, Instagram is the main place we connect with our fans. We were excited to jump on Checkout and the response has been incredible, with our first drop selling out in seconds. Now, the ability to set reminders will allow our fans to be notified and make the process even more seamless than it already is."

