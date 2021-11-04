Instagram enlists 50 artists to create portrait of British youth culture

Instagram has collaborated with 50 artists to create a digital portrait of British youth culture at London's Saatchi Gallery.

Curated by antidisciplinary, femme-focussed curatorial agency Hervisions, the installation will bring to life the cultural diversity and lived experience of British Gen Z today, as expressed on Instagram Reels.

Called "Yours to make: Fluid Imaginarium", the motion art installation is open for six days from 4 November.

Using gaming technology, the experimental artwork aims to reflect the fluidity of British youth, taking the viewer through various immersive dimensions that follow the different guises of youth self-expression.

The creators worked with Hervisions to deliver artwork that explored their self-identity. Creators include @elliejg16_zebedeemodel, the first model with Down's syndrome to work for a major fashion house; beauty creator @pradaolic, Drag Race UK star and drag artist @krystalversace; comedian @akafiali; and author and broadcaster @Jamie_Windust.

Jason Miller, consumer marketing manager EMEA, Instagram, said: “We believe in the importance of self-discovery and creativity amongst young people and that’s why we’re celebrating them through the launch of ‘Yours to make’. British youth are endlessly exploring and experimenting with who they are, and that's why we felt it was important to give them the chance to help shape the final artwork, made in collaboration with Hervisions. This installation perfectly encapsulates what the campaign is about, and how we need to encourage youth to continue to explore who they can be.”

Zaiba Jabbar, founder of Hervisions, said: "More than any generation before, British Generation Z have unlimited access to information. This has created a constant state of open-mindedness and change. They are fluid; in a state of creative self-evolution and always connected with the world.

"My work with Instagram celebrates this exciting approach to self-exploration, specifically the way in which Gen Z use the platform to create communities and explore who they can be. Myself and the Hervisions team have been inspired by the Instagram Reels that create the foundations of the artwork; the breadth of creativity and methods with which it's expressed."

This experience is part of Instagram's global brand campaign "Yours to make", created by Johannes Leonardo with Facebook's in-house creative shop Creative X. The campaign includes a 95-second film, digital out-of-home and targeted digital and video ads. There is also a social-first content series with Channel 4's 4Studio and a brand partnership with Dazed.