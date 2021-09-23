Simon Gwynn
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Instagram hails the power of self-discovery in global brand campaign

“Yours to make” was created by Johannes Leonardo with Facebook’s in-house shop Creative X.

Instagram: campaign shows how platform can help people discover themselves
Instagram: campaign shows how platform can help people discover themselves

Instagram is talking up the power of its platform in helping young people to discover themselves in a new global campaign, “Yours to make”.

Created by Johannes Leonardo alongside Facebook’s in-house shop Creative X, the campaign includes a 95-second film that features various characters exploring an expansive dark space that seems to represent the Instagram universe, taking in both the various features of the app and the array of content within.

Melissa Waters, vice-president, marketing at Instagram, said: “More than any generation before them, young adults today are seeking to discover who they can be. ‘Yours to make’ is all about centring on the beauty of that process, self-discovery and how through exploration and creative expression, we all can become more in tune with who we really are.”

In the UK, the full film will be supported by a range of executions, including a social-first content series with Channel 4’s 4Studio, a brand partnership with fashion and culture publication Dazed, nationwide digital out-of-home, contextually targeted digital and video ads, and experiential activity.

The campaign, however, comes at a difficult moment for Instagram, which is again in the news for the negative impact it has had on some users.

As part of a series of reports dubbed The Facebook Files, the Wall Street Journal recently revealed internal Facebook research, which had previously not been seen outside the company, that found Instagram was having a significant negative effect on the mental health of young people.

The WSJ saw documents stating that, among teens who had reported suicidal thoughts, 13% of those in the UK and 6% in the US linked these to Instagram. Among those who felt alone or lonely, the numbers were 18% in the UK and 21% in the US. Facebook had also found that Instagram made body image issues worse for one in three teen girls.

A podcast covering the WSJ story is available for free here.

Instagram said it had made “big moves” over the past six months to innovate its agency model around Creative X, which is driving the creative approach and strategy for the photo-based platform, alongside Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger and Oculus. It appointed Johannes Leonardo earlier this year to create the campaign following a competitive pitch.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Top, left, clockwise: Elspeth Watson, David Oku, Joe Joiner, Kieron Lewis

2071: the future of work... through a creative lens

Promoted

Added 12 hours ago
10 ways to end sexism in marketing

10 ways to end sexism in marketing

Promoted

September 20, 2021
7 ways TikTok works for brands

7 ways TikTok works for brands

Promoted

September 20, 2021
An autumn harvest of TV’s top ads

An autumn harvest of TV’s top ads

Promoted

September 13, 2021