Instagram launches carousel ads in Stories with new campaign by Bottega Veneta

Instagram has updated Stories ads to allow advertisers to publish up to three pieces of content where previously they could only publish one.

Bottega Veneta trialled this new format in its Spring 2018 campaign "Reflections"
With this, advertisers will be able to use sequential storytelling, mix photos and videos, as well as showcase content from the same category in one story.

"The immersive format of stories is inspiring a new kind of sharing, and we want to make sure that we’re creating ad formats that reflect the trends and behavior we’re seeing from the community," Amy Cole, director of business development, Instagram EMEA, said.  "The ability to include up to three pieces of media in Stories ads gives advertisers even more opportunities for creative vertical storytelling."

The rollout will begin with select clients globally, including Akbank, Renault, Paramount, Netflix, and Nordstrom.

Italian brand, Bottega Veneta were launch partners of the new ad format which they used as part of their new Spring 2018 campaign, "Reflections" by Bottega Veneta creative director Tomas Maier, in collaboration with creative agency Baron & Baron.

"Instagram Stories has provided yet another expressive tool for brands to share their stories. And now, the new Instagram Stories carousel ad product allows us to tell a multifaceted story in a place where the audience who loves luxury fashion instinctively goes,"  Lisa Pomerantz, chief marketing officer at Bottega Veneta, said.  

