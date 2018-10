Brands including Rixo, Never Fully Dressed, Scamp & Dude and Carrie Elizabeth will display their capsule collections in an Instgram pop-up, while visitors can sample goods from skincare and wild fragrance specialist Haeckels and browse handmade stationery from Oh Squirrel.

Founders from the brands on display will also be giving talks on what it takes to build a business on Instagram.

The pop-up will be open for two days during 5-6 October in Covent Garden.