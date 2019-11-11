Ben Bold
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Instagram teams up with Cybersmile for anti-bullying influencer campaign

Research found half of young people think banter crosses line into bullying.

Instagram and Cybersmile: work launches during Anti-Bullying Week
Instagram and Cybersmile: work launches during Anti-Bullying Week

Instagram has partnered online anti-bullying charity The Cybersmile Foundation to launch "Banter or bullying", a campaign aimed at drawing a distinction between online chatter and victimisation.

Designed to coincide with Anti-Bullying Week (11-15 November), the activity is being supported by comedian Mo Gilligan as well as social media influencers Zoe Sugg (aka Zoella) and Chessie King, all of whom will be discussing their own experiences over the course of this week.

There is often a fine line between online banter and bullying, according to Cybersmile. As part of the partnership, the charity conducted research among 3,000 young people aged 13 to 18. It found that 51% think banter can become bullying, 66% have seen a peer upset by so-called banter at least once a month and 47% have been personally upset or insulted by banter.

Instagram has recently launched new tools to help those faced with cyberbullies and those who are in danger of transgressing. The "comment warning" feature alerts users when something they are posting is potentially offensive, while the "restrict" function lets users block comments on their posts from a particular person, making them only visible to that individual.

Kira Wong-O’Connor, Instagram’s UK policy programmes manager, said: "Banter should never be used as an excuse for bullying. We’re working hard to give people greater power to tackle bullying behaviour on Instagram, whether that’s restricting a bully from seeing when you’re online or giving you the option to post Stories to close friends only. This Anti-Bullying Week, we’d encourage parents and teens to explore how our anti-bullying tools can help keep their experience on Instagram positive."

Dan Raisbeck, co-founder of Cybersmile, said that too many people are "on the receiving end of bullying which is being masked as banter". He added: "This happens online and offline, and the two cannot be treated in isolation. We urge people to think about when they are overstepping the mark. By talking openly about this issue, we can help ensure that banter is kept safe from the bullies."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How to make experiences count - and last

How to make experiences count - and last

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago
Campaign announces TV Summit headline partner

Campaign announces TV Summit headline partner

Promoted

November 06, 2019
Headhunts, treasure hunts and manhunts

Headhunts, treasure hunts and manhunts

Promoted

November 06, 2019
4 ways to transform digital: British Gas, Whiskas, Sky Sports and Tesco

4 ways to transform digital: British Gas, Whiskas, Sky Sports and Tesco

Promoted

November 05, 2019