Omar Oakes
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Instagram will allow brands to promote influencer posts like ads

The move signals Instagram's efforts to make the influencer marketing process more transparent.

Instagram will allow brands to promote influencer posts like ads

Instagram has revealed it is working on a new ad format that will allow brands to sponsor influencers’ posts and then promote them as if they were their own ad.

As influencer marketing becomes more important to Instagram’s ad revenue, the move signals an effort to make the ad buying process more transparent.

Instagram’s new "Branded content ads" would formalise the existing paid promotion process for brands and influencers, the Facebook-owned company announced in the US yesterday according to an Ad Age report.

Whereas brands can now pay an influencer for promoted posts that only their followers would see, "branded content ads" allow the brand to promote them more widely just like any other ad on the platform. 

Instagram has featured branded content tools on its platform since 2017 to enable influencers to tag the brands that are paying them for a sponsored post. 

The nascent influencer marketing industry on social media has been dogged by usage of bots and fake engagement tactics, while the recent Fyre Festival scandal highlighted transparency and accountability problems.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA

Saatchi's Rose on the 5 best TV ads of the moment

Promoted

Added 46 hours ago
Pass the P's and the big data, please

Pass the P's and the big data, please

Promoted

March 01, 2019
AGENCY
1 in 2 leave their jobs for 'new challenge'

1 in 2 leave their jobs for 'new challenge'

Promoted

February 28, 2019
More trust please, we're British

More trust please, we're British

Promoted

February 28, 2019