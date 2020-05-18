Jessica Goodfellow
Integral Ad Science becomes latest adtech business to reduce workforce

Several adtech companies have been forced to cut headcount amid Covid-19.

Integral Ad Science: said 'less than 10%' of 700-person global workforce are affected
Integral Ad Science has cut nearly 10% of its staff, becoming the latest adtech company forced to reduce headcount to deal with the financial implications of Covid-19.

A spokeperson from the verification company told Campaign Asia-Pacific that "less than 10%" of its 700-person global workforce has been impacted. The news was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Adtech companies are grappling with extended payment terms and heavy declines in spending in some categories of advertisers, such as travel and sports.

Several businesses – especially those that have grown by venture-capital funding rather than organically – have found themselves in a precarious financial situation during the pandemic.

Others that have made redundancies include: demand-side platform MediaMath, reported to have slashed 8% of its workforce; artificial-intelligence adtech group GumGum, which reportedly laid off 25% of its employees; Quantcast, which reportedly cut just under 5% of headcount; and OpenX, which said in April that it had laid off, furloughed or cut hours for 15% of its staff.

Some adtech companies, including PubMatic, are still hiring.

A version of this story first appeared on Campaign Asia-Pacific

