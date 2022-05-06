Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year 2021: Impero

Impero addressed the Covid-19 pandemic by investing in the agency’s future, its staff and its clients. It created a recruitment strategy focused on finding candidates from under-represented communities, or those who have not followed the usual path into the industry. It also tapped into different networks, created an ongoing placement programme and joined the Young Creative Council’s Placement Poverty Pledge.

The agency won a raft of new clients, while its work included the launch of Estée Lauder brand, Dr.Jart+, with an immersive AR experience on TikTok. Other initiatives over the past year included the launch of "The Move", a network of 300 Gen Z tastemakers connecting clients to culture in real-time. It invites the next generation of consumers to take an active role in shaping the creative future of brands the agency works with.

Youth culture was instrumental to several of Impero’s campaigns, including one that reignited the Paco Rabanne brand by connecting it to UK fashion tribes and a Chivas campaign that connected youth to global street culture. It also launched Fibre One with a global brand campaign.

The agency’s strategy, focused on building a team that represents modern-day culture, resulted in significant year-on-year growth, new accounts, a diverse workforce and campaigns that created cultural moments.