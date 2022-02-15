Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year 2021: Wunderman Thompson

Wunderman Thompson’s triumph in the 2021 Awards came after it switched its focus to integrated marketing, marking the culmination of a two-year transformational plan, which impressed the judges.

Under its philosophy of integration, which combines advertising, CRM, B2B, digital, CX, social, commerce, marketing science, consultancy and design, the agency delivered a new look and feel for Aston Martin’s digital brand, helped Ikea reach out to small and medium-sized businesses via contextual audience targeting and created an integrated campaign in the UK for HSBC’s new global purpose "Opening up a world of opportunity". For BT Sport, Wunderman Thompson built an artificial intelligence engine that could track hate in real time; ‘The Unseen Stats’ campaign fuelled national conversation around online hate.

More than half of Wunderman Thompson’s pitches and projects in 2021 have been integrated, while the agency has continued to bolster its three key disciplines of brand, CRM and digital experience, winning a number of projects in these areas and smashing its 2021 new business target.

The WPP agency has also invested in staff wellbeing and learning and development, launching ‘W time’ as part of its commitment to ‘whole person development’, giving every employee regular time off to focus on developing skills around a new area of the business. The agency also hosted coaching sessions and exercise classes, alongside posture clinic days to make sure remote workers were looking after themselves.

Silver: The&Partnership

The&Partnership enjoyed a successful year over 2021, growing its business both organically and via new business, and increasing its headcount by 10%. The agency secured a place on the LG UK roster for its Gram laptop, and won the global business for OLED TV. It also picked up additional business from Pets at Home, launching a long-term creative approach for its brand comms platform and devising the ‘Tomorrow Begins Today’ positioning for Natwest Group.

A campaign for the LTA to encourage a new generation to take up tennis was created in just a couple of days, in the wake of Emma Raducanu’s unexpected US Open triumph and the agency’s work for RNIB continues to change the behaviour of both consumers and corporates.

Bronze: Haygarth

Haygarth picked up major new clients in 2021 and achieved significant organic growth with existing ones, helping to make the last year one of the most successful in the agency’s history. With brands adapting to changing consumer behaviour during Covid-19, Haygarth provided insight for its clients and the industry as a whole. In partnership with the wider Omnicom group, the agency commissioned and launched a major global thought leadership piece called “Future of Commerce, the Why Behind the Buy.”

Shortlisted:

Four Communications Group

Four supported clients in recovery campaigns as lockdown eased, such as King’s Cross and Coal Drops Yard, the Grosvenor Estate (Mayfair and Belgravia) and New West End Company/Oxford Street. A big part of this involved a shift towards digital marketing, introducing more sophisticated ways of targeting and tracking campaign performance, with a strong emphasis on effectiveness and ROI.



Impero

Impero won 11 new accounts, while its integrated campaigns included connecting Chivas to global youth street culture, reigniting the Paco Rabanne brand and creating the campaign that got people back on trains in the West Midlands. The agency achieved significant year-on-year growth and transformed its office into a co-work and social space.

