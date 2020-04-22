Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Integrated Marketing Campaign

These experiences reinforced a brand core message as part of a wider marketing campaign, featuring a variety of other channels including PR, digital, advertising and social media.

GOLD
Google ‘Curiosity Rooms’
Amplify, 72andSunny, Halpern, Essence & OMD
Google’s ‘Curiosity Rooms’ was part of a wider marketing campaign for the Google Pixel 3 device and this integrated campaign spanned out across experiential, media, retail, PR, influencer marketing, brand partnerships and ATL.

Its five-week retail foothold was designed to deliver on the Pixel's promise to "make every day more extraordinary". Guests could explore a pastel-pink laundrette that powered fashion discovery through AI, barrierless window displays, escalators converted into slides, car-wash selfie spots and a basement theatre that hosted 36 cultural events. Amplify innovated what retail design and brand experience can do together.

Designed to increase purchase consideration for the Pixel 3 on a mass scale, the campaign brought people back to the high street and established a foundation for content creation that reached an audience far beyond its physical location.

SILVER
Desperados ‘Deep House’
Jack Morton Worldwide and We Are Pi
Desperados invited partygoers to an underwater dancefloor where the DJs, music, lights, and performers had all been submerged.

Jack Morton Worldwide and We Are Pi executed underwater rigging and venue makeover that turned a diving pool into a unique clubbing location. Pushing the boundaries of what was possible and inventing new solutions resulted in a never-been-seen-before party experience that made waves around the world.

The drinks brand committed to ‘Acts not Ads' – creating genuine, epic party experiences that become great content and PR stories. By creating a unique experience they were able to gain coverage across TV, online and social media. With recognition from Buzzfeed, MTV, Complex and Culture Trip.

BRONZE 
Airbnb ‘A Night At...The Louvre’
Amplify
Airbnb gave two lucky winners the chance to enjoy a bespoke sleepover in the museum and stay in a recreation of its iconic pyramid.

The campaign went way beyond to reach a global audience through press, social and competition entries. A parallel mini-journey for journalists, media and influencers gave them a peek allowing them to create content and amplifying the experience.

FINALISTS

Converse Re-Imagined by XYZ for Converse

Hendrick's Portals to the Peculiar by Space for Hendrick's Gin - William Grant & Sons

ibis Music – an integrated activation platform by FRUKT for ibis Hotels

Topics

Integrated Marketing Campaign

