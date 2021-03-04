Promoted
The International Media Consumption Report 2021

YouGov's latest report provides insight into international media consumption and behavioural habits during the pandemic

Throughout the past year, not only have businesses across the world been hit with the most testing and challenging period in recent memory, but we've seen consumers faced with little social options outside of lockdown. 

This research provides an invaluable insight into the impact of COVID-19 in Great Britain, the US, and 15 other global markets, and the behavioural change and media consumption habits of consumers. 

Will the podcast boom continue? How will social media's influence evolve? What's next for 'traditional' media? All these questions and more are tackled within one of the most comprehensive and relevant studies of recent times.

YouGov is a global provider of analysis and data generated by consumer panels in 44 markets. To discover more on the report, please view here

 

