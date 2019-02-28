Brittaney Kiefer
International Paralympic Committee taps A&E/DDB to redefine brand strategy

Adam & Eve/DDB is organisation's first creative agency.

The International Paralympic Committee has picked Adam & Eve/DDB as its first creative agency ahead of the organisation’s 30th anniversary in September. 

Adam & Eve/DDB will work with the IPC on a pro-bono basis to grow the Paralympic brand globally and expand awareness outside the Paralympic Games period.

The Omnicom agency will be responsible for developing a new brand strategy, purpose and campaigns, while leveraging the IPC’s global network of Paralympic partners. 

Craig Spence, chief marketing and communications officer at the IPC, said: "It is vital for us in building greater awareness and understanding of the Paralympic brand that we work harder and cleverer to engage global audiences in between the Games. We believe Adam & Eve/DDB will help us achieve this." 

Founded in 1989 and located in Bonn, Germany, the IPC is the global governing body of the Paralympic movement. It co-ordinates the Paralympic Games, acts as the international federation for 10 "para" sports and has more than 200 members, including the National Paralympic Committees, international federations, regional organisations and international organisations of sport for the disabled. 

Mat Goff, chief executive of Adam & Eve/DDB, added: "Anyone lucky enough to have witnessed the Paralympic Games at London 2012 or more recently in Rio will have seen the incredible power of Paralympic sport to challenge perceptions. The IPC are ambitious to build on the huge momentum behind their brand and we are delighted to be working with them on their mission to showcase how para sport is transforming the lives of persons with disabilities."

The next Paralympic Games will take place in Tokyo in 2020.

