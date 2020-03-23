Introducing Campaign's Home School for mini creatives

This week, thousands of creatives across adland will be sharing their new offices, or rather their living rooms, with the next generation as home-schooling becomes a reality across the UK.

What better chance, then, to inject these tiny creatives with the joy of an ad break? So take a screen break, turn off the kids’ Google Classroom and let them immerse themselves in Campaign’s Home School.

The topic for this week is (child-friendly) ads of the 1980s.

MONDAY

Birds Eye 'Alphabites'

Perfect for the pre-schoolers, this ad was created in 1985 to promote the frozen-food brand’s potato shapes. Created by Lintas, the nursery-rhyme-style song is something of an earworm, but can you perfect that cut-glass accent?

TUESDAY

Jacob's Trio 'Too loud Susie'

By day two of work and home school, the entire household might be ready to let off some steam. And what could be finer than bellowing along to the ad for chocolate snack Trio? "Too loud Susie" made its debut in 1984 and was an instant playground hit.

WEDNESDAY

Milk Marketing Board 'Accrington Stanley'

A perfect ad to show midweek, just before PE class – the Milk Marketing Board scored gold in 1989 with its simple ad focusing on the banter between two young Liverpool FC supporters and aspiring footballers. The cheeky reference to Accrington Stanley cemented the spot’s status in TV history as it ran on and off for six years, becoming one of the immortal lines in UK’s advertising history.

THURSDAY

Lurpak 'Douglas the butterman'

In 1986. Douglas the butterman appeared out of a buttery crumpet and his tuneful song struck a chord with the nation. Created by Gold Greenlees Trott with Aardman Animations, Douglas went on to front the brand for two decades before being axed from trombone-playing duties in 2004.

FRIDAY

Smith’s Crisps 'Singing spuds'

It’s finally Friday. If you’ve made it through the week without evicting the children to the garden, well done. If they’ve been there since Wednesday, why not inspire their gardening techniques with this sweet ad about a bunch of very stubborn spuds.

Fancy curating next week’s lesson? Send your suggestions to Yasmin.Arrigo@haymarket.com