Investor view: Agencies should be cautious but still optimistic during Q1 reporting season

The agency reporting season kicks off again this week, with Publicis Groupe reporting its Q1 revenue numbers (on 14 April) and the other agencies' results to come over the following weeks.

This comes at a time when there appear to be a range of challenges ahead both for the consumer and the global economy, whether that be the war in the Ukraine, the rise in inflation or even the continuing impact of Covid (remember that?). The latter is especially pertinent in China, where it has led to the lockdown of various cities, including Shanghai, and has caused further disruption to supply chains.

So what is likely to be the message from the global agency groups?

When it comes to the first quarter, there is no reason to think that the momentum from Q4 has not continued into 2022. Virtually all the major agency holding groups reported full-year numbers that were ahead of estimates, in some cases (like WPP) significantly so. In addition, many of the major factors that were driving that spend – the need to pass on price increases to consumers, the rise of new sectors and competitors and so on – remain very salient points.

So, the actual backward-looking comments (in other words, what happened in Q1) are likely to be positive overall. The real interest will be on what is said moving forwards.

There is no doubt that agencies are likely to adopt a cautious tone when they present to the markets.The combination of issues highlighted above make it hard to be anything but.

Moreover, the speed at which events have occurred (who would have thought at the start of the year that we would be facing such a situation in Ukraine?) is a very good reminder that, in the current state of affairs, things can turn on a dime.

It would be brave for any player to say anything other than the world remains uncertain.

Agencies are also likely to be mindful of the comments from their clients, many of which (particularly in areas such as FMCG) are highlighting that the sharp increase in the price of many commodities – a direct consequence of the war in Ukraine – together with continued problems in the supply chain are causing no end of difficulties, not least a sharp increase in input costs.

To offset those rapid increases, the typical reaction of companies is often to look for cost savings elsewhere and, in the past, adspend has been a favoured area of choice.

Lastly, it is also likely that agencies will again point to the difficulties in hiring and recruiting staff. Again, there is nothing coming out of either the jobs’ data or the anecdotal messaging from companies that suggests the picture is easing up when it comes to the shortage of talent.

With staff costs running at about 60-70% of revenues, this is going to be one of the key problems for agencies to manage. It is also a problem faced by several professional services’ sectors across the board. Do not expect it to mitigate any time soon.

Reasons for optimism despite caution

Despite these headwinds, there are also several reasons to think that, while the messaging may be cautious, the actual picture may look brighter for the agencies.

For a start, firms have been clear that they intend to pass on these rising costs to consumers, who, so far, have shown remarkable resilience in accepting price rises. To do so, advertising is likely to be one of the key tools in the armoury required.

For many companies, the realisation that pushing through price increases now is a long-term positive (as, even if input costs fall, price increases tend to stick) is likely to persuade them to maintain/grow advertising spend.

A second factor is that there are several structural reasons as to why advertising has rebounded more quickly than expected, and none of these has changed either.

Changing consumer habits brought on by the pandemic has led to the growth of new sectors and companies that did not exist several years ago.

That expansion in advertisers has been fuelled by heavy private equity and venture capital investment and, while interest rates are rising (although I suspect they will see less of an increase than many fear), the accumulated pool of cheap money, together with the opportunities thrown up by a volatile world will see this flow of new advertisers continue.

This is particularly the case when it comes to the ESG (environmental, sustainability and governance) space, where the Ukrainian conflict has thrown new emphasis on energy security. As Deloitte’s survey of UK chief financial officers found late last year, the biggest potential benefit that they see from the rising ESG agenda is from improvements to the brand. That, of course, requires brand investment.

So, expect caution but also, between the lines, that the picture remains healthy. Maybe that is not a bad message to have in these uncertain times.

Ian Whittaker is founder and managing director of Liberty Sky Advisors

He writes a regular column for Campaign about the advertising landscape from a financial standpoint. For further insights and articles, subscribe at: https://ianwhittakermedia.com/