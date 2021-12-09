Investor view: Permanent effects of pandemic will be as profound as a World War

As we head towards Christmas, the news (once again) is dominated by the coronavirus pandemic, in this case the rise of the new Omicron strain of the virus.

It is too early to tell whether this threatens to be a serious development or a blip on the way to recovery. However, what is increasingly clear is that the pandemic’s effects are likely to be long term in nature if not permanent.

In this regard, it is starting to resemble not so much events like the global financial crisis of 2008/9 but more like major global conflicts, such as World War One or Two.

That might seem like an exaggeration in the extreme: the scale of death and destruction from the pandemic is, thankfully, nowhere near those two catastrophic conflicts.

However, that isn’t my point. It is more that both conflicts led to significant permanent changes both in the way that societies were structured and how people viewed themselves, and the adoption of ideas that were once seen as “extreme”.

It also changed the way people lived their lives.

World War One drove the granting of the vote to women in 1918 and a massive extension of the franchise generally (pre-1914, the UK had the most limited electoral franchise of European countries) brought the permanent decline of domestic service and the permanent rise of the suburbs.

World War Two drove the creation of the NHS, the welfare state and major nationalisation, as well as the creation of global organisations such as the United Nations and a new global trading system and, for many people, the liberalisation of the individual from previously accepted norms.

The impact of the pandemic

While not as drastic (so far), we are starting to see similar long-term effects play out now. Savings have soared, not only because people cannot spend money but also because the pandemic has brought home an increased awareness of the need for a financial bulwark (studies relating to the Great Depression suggest such behaviours tend to be long-lasting).

The idea of a universal basic income, once seen as a fringe idea, is now gaining increasing credibility, fuelled by governments’ furlough schemes and other support measures.

A record 4.4 million Americans quit the workforce in September and there were up to 4.5m new business applications in the States (the most since records began in 2004), two-thirds of which do not intend to take on employees.

Working from the office five days a week increasingly looks “quaint”. Some people have shifted out of big cities (at least in the US and the UK) to smaller towns. Will they return?

We have also seen fundamental shifts for businesses. New business sectors, whether in food delivery or remote communications/software have been effectively made by the pandemic. Others that were seen as safe and fast growing, such as events, may be permanently affected.

Power is shifting back to the employee from the employer. A recent strike at John Deere was settled only after a 10% pay rise plus an $8,500 bonus was awarded to employees.

The driving force is not only labour shortages but the start of a long, slow unwinding of globalisation, which has accelerated since the start of the pandemic as, first, global supply chains were disrupted by travel bans and, second, both logistical and distribution costs and delays rose due to a multitude of factors, not least continued disruption within China.

Donald Trump may have got his wish of factories coming back to the US, just not in the way he imagined.

These macro-changes could benefit the ad industry

These effects of the pandemic are being magnified by other major global trends. The most obvious is the increasing rise of climate change (and, especially in the US, the focus on diversity, equity and inclusion) as major political issue(s) driven by increasing regulation and government intervention, particularly in the European Union.

A second accelerant – and dating back to the great financial crisis of 2008/9 – is the ultra-low interest rate environment and/or government stimulus packages, which are fuelling a massive flow of money into start-ups and private equity. That has increased social inequality, as asset holders see their relative advantages soar (helped by rising stock prices).

What does this all mean if you work in advertising? From an individual perspective, many are benefitting in the agency world from increasing pay as firms fight for talent.

From an industry perspective, it is likely to mean positive momentum, not only for 2022 but also for years to come, as advertisers adapt to the changes on the consumer side and new businesses fight for market share and to dominate their markets.

Consumers may also have more to spend – there are no reasons why wage inflation would moderate, at least in the short term, which will give a further boost.

Yes, firms will come under pressure from inflation in several cost areas but there are clear signs that advertising is moving more into the investment side of companies’ thinking and away from the cost side, particularly driven by new start-up firms.

Merry Christmas and happy new year, everyone.

Ian Whittaker is founder and managing director of Liberty Sky Advisors. He is writing a regular column for Campaign about the advertising landscape from a financial standpoint. For further insights and articles, subscribe at www.ianwhittakermedia.com

Read his Campaign Investor View column from November: What the results from the online companies tell us about the future direction of online advertising