Invnt builds on storytelling services with Folk Hero acquisition

Invnt has acquired brand strategy agency Folk Hero, which provides consulting and storytelling services for the fashion, lifestyle and financial-services sectors.

The move means Invnt will now be able to provide these services to both new and existing clients, as complementary to or independent from its existing live brand storytelling offering and that of its branded content studio, Heve.

Folk Hero has worked with clients including Cartier, HBO, Paul Smith, Ray-Ban and Rolex. It said clients will be shared across the two agencies and also with Heve. Following the acquistion, Folk Hero will move to Invnt's New York office.

Kristina McCoobery, chief operating officer at Invnt, said: "As with Heve, Folk Hero is structured to both complement and enhance our overall offering and it will grow independently as part of the Invnt family. In some instances, Invnt, Heve and Folk Hero will all touch a project; meanwhile, in others, clients may look to our expertise in one or two of these areas only."

Folk Hero was established by Rob Klingensmith, who previously held roles at Omnicom-owned Goodby, Silverstein & Partners and TBWA in San Francisco, as well as Marcel in Paris. Klingensmith will remain chief executive.

He said: "When you look at the complete offering of the Invnt ‘family’ of agencies, we collectively and comprehensively connect these worlds. It’s a potent proposition and we predict our respective clients will see the value and seize the opportunity to drive greater consistency across the spectrum of brand storytelling."