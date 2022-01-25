Imogen Watson
IOC's Winter Olympics film shows fans mirroring athlete movements in solidarity

In an extension of its 'Stronger together' campaign, the International Olympic Committee is highlighting the relationship between athletes and supporters.

IOC: Winter Olympics campaign explores relationship between athletes and supporters

Just days from the starting pistol being fired, athletes are in their final preparations for the biggest sporting event of their careers – the Winter Olympic Games, which takes place in Beijing on 4 February. 

To drum up support, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has brought out a short film that explores the relationship between athletes and supporters. 

"Faster, higher, stronger – together" captures people around the world mirroring the athletes movements to demonstrate the impact of human connection. 

Voiced by three-time Olympic medallist Lindsey Vonn, the film aims to illustrate the "power of solidarity" by displaying how a belief in others can drive people to achieve. 

The campaign is an extension of the IOC's "Stronger together" campaign, which celebrates the power that believing in others has to bring people together. 

The film was directed by Saloman Ligthelm and produced in collaboration with Uncommon Creative Studio. 

The IOC campaign follows the BBC, which launched its 2022 Winter Olympics ad on 22 January. Interestingly, the spot fails to mention the host nation, China. 

With other corporate sponsors keeping a relatively low profile, due to China's human rights record, the IOC's film might be the last ad we see promoting the Games.

