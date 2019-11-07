IPA 'broadly' welcomes ISBA media measurement initiative Origin

The IPA has "broadly welcomed" ISBA’s cross-media measurement initiative, Origin, saying it should complement its own TouchPoints survey.

ISBA announced the launch of Origin today (Thursday). It will aim to ensure that the World Federation of Advertisers' global measurement principles are taken on by brands in the UK. Origin will allow advertisers to better "manage their media investments for maximum value and growth".

Phil Smith, director-general of ISBA, said: "We want to work with advertisers, publishers, broadcasters, digital platforms and agencies to develop a comprehensive solution, ultimately to plan investment across all media.

"It will be critical that the UK approach is consistent with global principles, especially in respecting consumer privacy and complying with current and future regulation in this area. We look forward to further discussions with broadcasters, publishers and UK JICs [joint industry currencies] to establish how this can support and enhance existing media currencies."

Belinda Beeftink, the IPA’s director of media research, said the organisation had been supportive of the initiative over the past year.

She continued: "It is clear that both advertisers and agencies want better and more measurement of all video and we will be working closely with ISBA to ensure that any development in measurement adheres to JIC standards of accountability, transparency, quality and independence."

The IPA drew comparison with and distinction from its TouchPoints initiative, which it said had been "providing cross-media measurement for over 10 years".

"TouchPoints is used as a planning tool and can provide data to better understand what BVOD [broadcaster video-on-demand] adds to campaigns," Beeftink said. "The new ISBA initiative, Origin, will focus on campaign evaluation. So they should complement each other well."

The relationship between the IPA and ISBA, which represent agencies and advertisers respectively, turned frosty in 2016 when ISBA drew up a tougher and more transparent framework contract for members to use with media agencies without consulting fully with the IPA.

However, since then, relations have thawed. In a much more collaborative spirit, ISBA and the IPA announced this time last year a joint initiative to champion "sustainable client/media agency relationships" after working behind the scenes over the previous year.