The IPA Effectiveness Awards are not 'watering down their criteria'

Contrary to Steve Harrison's view, the IPA has not “fallen into step” with some “long march of social purpose through adland’s institutions” and has not changed the IPA Effectiveness Awards judging criteria to make it easier for social purpose entries ­­­­­– or any other type of entry – to win awards.

As Steve’s piece admits, effective purpose entries have already won IPA Effectiveness Awards for more than a decade. Cases by Dove, Kenco, Volvo, Velvet and others featured in the IPA’s recent report on brand purpose, which explicitly does not advocate that brands should have a purpose. (The invitation to the long march must be lost in the junk folder.)

However, with the 27 April deadline for entries approximately 10 weeks away, and as convenor of judges for this year’s competition, I welcome this opportunity to clarify the facts and correct some misconceptions. Now more than ever we find ourselves in a moment where it is becoming harder and harder to discern what is true from what is presented as truth.

So, to be clear, we, and by that I mean the awards board made up of all former convenors, have changed one of the eight awards judging criteria with the aim of increasing the rigour and relevance of effectiveness proof submitted by entrants.

Far from being a "falling into step" with others, I believe this is an opportunity for the industry to step up and show how effectiveness can add real value to any type of brand and communications activity across marketing today.

This change is nothing new, but in line with the way the awards have regularly updated their criteria and judging since they began in 1980.

The 2022 IPA Effectiveness Awards entry pack states: “Above all, judges are looking to reward the entries that most persuasively establish the link between communications activity and an increase in financial value created for the client organisation”.

The pack then details the eight "other criteria" applied by judges. These are: value creation; strength of proof; clarity of case; scale of task; strength of solution; use of channels; scale and breadth of impact; and new thinking and learning.

You might think this does not sound like an effectiveness competition watering down its criteria. And you would be right.

The one change we have made this year is that the term "value creation" has replaced what in previous years has been "financial return" or "payback".

It is a common misconception, repeated in Steve’s article, that IPA Effectiveness Awards entrants are required to calculate an ROI figure. However, ROI measures efficiency not effectiveness, and its over-use can lead to a focus on short-term sales, as IPA reports such as Media in Focus have warned. Entrants are required to present a broader base of evidence of their success to win Effectiveness Awards.

To demonstrate value creation, we want entrants to answer: “How impressive is the financial, social and/or environmental contribution of the activity to the business (whichever is applicable given objectives of case)?”

Under this wording, entrants are invited to present evidence of value creation with reference to purely financial value, to societal or environmental value, or any combination of these.

Commercial brands with purely commercial objectives, such as increasing market share or profits ­– typically, the large majority of entrants to the IPA Effectiveness Awards ­– can therefore treat the criteria as no different from in previous years.

Likewise, charities that have invested in communications with primarily financial objectives, such as fundraising or donor acquisition, will also be free to demonstrate financial value as before.

So why make the change? Well, what if the brand and activity in question were not driven by a financial return or worse, where financial calculations were likely to be highly approximate or even insensitive?

This is not a hypothetical question. In 2020, the awards winners included the Truth Project to encourage survivors of child sexual abuse to tell their stories to an independent inquiry and Project 84, which highlighted the issue of male suicide to policymakers and the public.

In such instances, the requirement to demonstrate a purely financial return has increasingly struck both entrants and judges as irrelevant. It risks becoming a box-ticking exercise completed by some entrants simply to meet the rules and a deterrent to others from entering at all.

In its case, the Truth Project estimated the "cost" to the UK state from child sexual abuse on best publicly available data was either £1.6bn or £3.2bn (a 100% variation which shows how approximate even the best estimates can be). That sum also didn’t include any "cost" to the survivors from their personal suffering.

The "Project 84" male suicide case used an estimate that every suicide in England "costs" £1.6m – (later updated for inflation to £2.18m). Using official data, it calculated that the "societal ROI" of its work was £5,119:1, which is hard to make meaningful.

Since neither campaign had a financial objective, it is unlikely that the Effectiveness Awards judges were persuaded by these figures, as opposed to the wealth of more relevant measures of effectiveness presented by each case.

The IPA Effectiveness Awards judges want entrants to focus on creating genuine demonstrations of effectiveness, that provide compelling learning for the industry, and not on academic exercises to meet competition rules.

The advantage of the term "value creation" is that it is broad enough to enable entrants to make the case for the kind of value they created and to substantiate it with the most relevant and authoritative evidence.

By removing the risk of box-ticking and any unnecessary deterrents to entrants, we also want to ensure that the awards encourage competition to demonstrate genuine effectiveness among the widest diversity of marketers and communications activities.

The IPA Effectiveness Awards have always unabashedly celebrated campaigns that successfully "sold stuff". But for decades they have also rewarded work that shifted the behaviour of smokers, motorists or voters, helped achieve government policy goals, improved public safety, or tackled broader societal ills, such as homelessness.

Our change in wording may be modest, but our ambition is not.

We want the IPA Effectiveness Awards to go forward by attracting and recognising the most effective work being done today.

That is one banner we can all march behind.

Harjot Singh is the convenor of judges for the 2022 IPA Effectiveness Awards and global chief strategy officer at McCann Worldgroup