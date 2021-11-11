The IPA iList 2022 opens for nominations

The IPA iList, a celebration of those championing and working for diversity and inclusion within the ad industry, is now open for nominations for 2022.

The inaugural iList, published in 2020, honoured 30 people from all levels within the industry who are responsible for inclusion initiatives spanning gender and ethnic-minority equality, sexual harassment, disability and mental health.

It was devised by the IPA to galvanise the ad industry to make meaningful change in becoming a more diverse and inclusive place to work. As such, it highlights game-changers who are shifting the culture within advertising and marketing, whether senior figureheads or those who want to become the industry’s future leading lights.



For 2022, the iList is run in partnership with Accenture Interactive. Campaign is the media partner for the second time.

Entry is free; the deadline for nominations is January 21, 2022 and winners will be announced next May.

Entrants may apply themselves or be put forward by someone else. Those who made it on to the list in 2020 are excluded from entry but those who applied last time may do so again.

Current iListers include: Trevor Robinson, founder and executive creative director at Quiet Storm; Hannah McCready, senior brand and marketing manager at What's Possible Group; Sid Gordon, creative director at Rapp UK and Sufia Hussain Parkar, inclusion equity and diversity director EMEA for Wunderman Thompson.

They talk about what the iList means in the film above, along with past and current iList judges: Julian Douglas, VCCP's international CEO and vice-chairman, IPA president and chair of judges; Liz Barnsdale, managing director and European I&D executive sponsor, Accenture Interactive and Josh Graff, managing director EMEA/LATAM and VP global enterprise at LinkedIn.

The iList initiative is a central pillar in the IPA’s diversity and inclusion agenda. Judges and iListers from 2020 have gone on to feature in a series of IPA webinars on topics such as the LGBTQ+ community, ethnic diversity and disabilities.

The IPA has also produced a report, A Future of Fairness, to give brands and agencies a series of tangible actions to consider on diversity and inclusion, plus a new, in-depth, online resource on particular areas outlined in its A Future of Fairness roadmap.

Leila Siddiqi, the IPA’s associate director of diversity, said she was looking forward to see how people have remained committed to diversity & inclusion “during the most disruptive and challenging of times” over the past year.

“The iList has helped force the pace of change by identifying, showcasing and celebrating positive role models in our industry right across the protected characteristics to inspire others to find solutions to their own diversity and inclusion concerns,” she said.



“Back in 2020, we were struck by the truly inspirational work done by our inaugural iList; and we trust and hope they have paved the way for many others to take up the baton and inspire further transformation and inclusivity in our industry.



“Given the current talent crisis we face as an industry along with very slow movement on diversity data following this year’s IPA and All In census results, the time to double down on our diversity and inclusion efforts is now.”



Nominations for the 2022 IPA iList are open. Enter here.