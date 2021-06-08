IPA and ISBA champion effectiveness culture with adland monitor

The IPA and ISBA have launched an annual survey which aims to measure the effectiveness of agencies and brands.

Launched today (8 June), the Marketing Effectiveness Culture Monitor focuses on a series of areas – including people, process, focus, data, tools and measurement – in a bid to improve the industry’s effectiveness culture.

It also aims to inform agencies and brands how to improve, use IPA educational and developmental resources and support a culture of continuous learning within the industry.

“Having an agenda around creating an effectiveness culture means that you have to look not just at what you are doing, but how you are doing it, and why,” Janet Hull, director of marketing and strategy for the IPA and executive director at IPA EffWorks, said.

“And by having one embedded, the benefits are widespread – it aligns agency and client understanding; it strengthens the relationship between agencies and brand owners; it demonstrates the pivotal role of agencies in the success of brand owners; and on a macro-level, it drives prosperity and GDP growth."

Hull continued: “It also helps manage the issues around uncertainty that have pervaded our industry over the last year and enables a more agile mind-set and one that is more able to balance long and short term objectives.”

The survey’s findings will be analysed by Nick Milne, founder and director of Go Ignite Consulting and former European consumer and marketing analytics director for Samsung, and will be announced in September ahead of the IPA EffWorks Conference the following month.

The monitor is set to take place annually, and participants will be able to order a personalised interactive report on the process of their companies year-on-year.

Clare O’Brien, head of media effectiveness and performance at ISBA, said: “Tracking and measuring advertising and marketing effectiveness is gathering in complexity and is increasingly an organisational issue requiring a cultural response.

“Partnering with the IPA after its original Effectiveness Culture study, to examine trends within organisations, provided great material for our marker members to widen their conversations with colleagues across the organisation."

In March, Julian Douglas, the IPA’s new president, expressed his intention to create an “effectiveness culture within agencies day to day” through the IPA Effectiveness Accreditation programme – a scheme for member agencies aimed at “creating processes, environments, attitudes and, ultimately, values that deliver pride in the business results of what we do for our clients and ourselves”.

The Marketing Effectiveness Culture Monitor can be accessed via the IPA website.