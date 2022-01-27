Maisie McCabe
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

IPA and ISBA partner to transform pitching – and its impact on wellbeing

Joint initiative will aim to make pitching more accountable and effective.

Pitching: agencies often put on food for staff working late
The IPA and ISBA are preparing a Pitch Positive Pledge to improve the pitch process for all concerned.

This pledge will focus on the practicalities of pitching including the reason pitches are called and the details of the process. Through this, the IPA and ISBA hope to achieve widespread better results for agencies and advertisers – from reduced costs to more effective work to improved mental health for staff.

IPA president Julian Douglas is discussing the plans at the cross-industry Renew conference today (27 January) with Andrew Lowdon, director of agency services at ISBA. The pair are appearing on a panel with Simon Gunning, chief executive of Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), and Kate Magee, the editor of Management Today and former associate editor of Campaign.

Douglas said: "Today, many companies have ESG commitments including wastage reduction and promoting diversity and wellbeing in their supply chain. The pitch process, as it stands, represents a challenge to these commitments.

"Due to its competitive nature, there is inherent wastage in the process. Largely unfunded, it demands significant investment in time and money for agencies and clients alike. With the added complications of working remotely since Covid-19, and the associated changes this brings, we are seeing an increase in burnout and mental health challenges and a talent exodus from advertising.

"Pitching can be brilliant, but the current system is broken. The need for change is real and the time to act is now."

Campaign ran an extensive feature on the long hours culture in advertising in May last year, which highlighted the role pitching can play in worsening the wellbeing of agency staffers.

In the piece, Zoe Scaman, who now runs Bodacious, a consultancy she founded, described being "constantly pitching, absolutely knackered" when she worked in big advertising agenices.

The stress of pitches has been highlighted as an issue for many years and the pandemic has amplified many of the problems.

Last April, research from The Great Pitch Company found that agencies needed to take the mental health of their employees more seriously when it came to new-business pitching.

Also in 2021, the agency Social & Local created a Brilliant Creative Minds Code of Conduct that called on agencies to prioritise the mental health of their staff. It was supported by the IPA, Nabs and ISBA.

The IPA and ISBA hope that, by working together as involving all parts of the pitching process, they can develop a sustainable and enduring answer to the problems caused by poor pitching.

ISBA and the IPA will run workshops that will inform the final form of the Pitch Positive Pledge, which the industry organisations will launch during Mental Health Awareness week in May 2022. 

Lowdon said: "There are a lot of pitches taking place and it's likely a significant number ultimately may be unnecessary. And even amongst those that are necessary, the existing approach often generates a lot of unnecessary work taking place. This represents wastage that we should look to reduce.

"In recent times, pitches have become more frequent, more complex, and more costly. More costly to both agency and advertiser, and more costly for the individuals and the environment. Pitching has become the default option, often for smaller projects that previously would not have required a pitch."

