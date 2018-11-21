IPA launches first apprenticeship scheme designed by and for the industry

The IPA has secured funding from the Institute for Apprenticeships for a new advertising and media scheme designed by and for the industry.

The advertising and media executive standard was developed by a "trailblazer" group of industry employees and can be funded by agencies through their Apprenticeship Levy and incorporated into their new-starter programmes.

Agencies will be briefed at an event today (27 November) on how they can adopt this standard into their recruitment and retention strategies. It is run in association with training provider Arch Apprentices.

The 18-month level 3 apprenticeship is designed to fit around the day jobs of new recruits and incorporates the IPA’s Foundation Certificate.

Rob Hunter, founder and chief executive of Hunterlodge and chair of the trailblazer group, said: "Having been created by those already in the industry, the content is tailor-made to meet our business needs and will provide an invaluable resource for all agencies to ensure their new starters hit the ground running. Let’s make this standard so well renowned that people from every walk of life strive to join our industry."

A number of agencies were involved in creating the standard, including Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, Leo Burnett, Karmarama, Group M and Omnicom Media Group.

Ben Rowland, co-founder of Arch Apprentices, added: "This standard is the one that will really allow the industry to embrace apprenticeships at scale and with momentum."