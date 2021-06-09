IPA launches Media Climate Charter to reduce carbon footprint of adspend

The IPA has launched a "Media Climate Charter" that provides agencies with a series of tools to help them actively address the carbon footprint of their media activity.

The core tool – a carbon calculator – will enable its members to measure the overall emissions from media planning, buying and distribution and identify where they need to reduce the climate impact of running clients’ campaigns.

It does this by calculating the carbon emissions associated with the media plan through resources including DEFRA electricity emissions factors and device power outputs and energy intensity.

Released today (Wednesday 9 June), the charter also provides reports and recommendations for industry initiatives such as AdGreen and #ChangeTheBrief to help advance industry sustainability goals through an ongoing activity programme.

The tool was created by the IPA Media Climate Action Group and creators of the charter, including Rob McFaul of Mindshare, Anuschka Clarke of The7Stars, Helen Brain and Pauline Robson of Mediacom, Frith Hofmeester of PHD, Jack Monaghan of Rapport, Tim Pritchard of MGOMD and Tony Mattson of Havas.

It was funded and supported by the IPA Media Futures Group and other leading IPA media agencies.

McFaul, who is chair of the IPA Media Climate Action Group, said the charter was necessary because of client pressure in this area, the need to attract young talent into adland who want to "create a positive future" and the reputation of the industry.

“The UK government has set a net-zero target by 2050. Many other business sectors have committed to collective action. For an industry that prides itself on being future facing, we have a clear opportunity to help bring a brighter future forward," he added.

IPA President Julian Douglas said: “The science is clear. We need to turn fast and hard if we are to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees and mitigate the worst effects of global warming. Incrementalism is the enemy here too. This requires every single one of us to respond and transition. But we can’t succeed acting alone – we need fully committed industry-wide coalitions that drive the change we need to see.”

"Climate Charter members will join a community of motivated media agencies, which together can solve problems, share lessons and inspire the 10x change that we know is required," Douglas said.