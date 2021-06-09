Sara Nelson
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

IPA launches Media Climate Charter to reduce carbon footprint of adspend

Membership of the Climate Charter is available via a tiered pricing structure.

IPA Media Climate Charter: The tool will allow adland to measure the carbon footprint of their campaigns
IPA Media Climate Charter: The tool will allow adland to measure the carbon footprint of their campaigns

The IPA has launched a "Media Climate Charter" that provides agencies with a series of tools to help them actively address the carbon footprint of their media activity. 

The core tool – a carbon calculator – will enable its members to measure the overall emissions from media planning, buying and distribution and identify where they need to reduce the climate impact of running clients’ campaigns.

It does this by calculating the carbon emissions associated with the media plan through resources including DEFRA electricity emissions factors and device power outputs and energy intensity. 

Released today (Wednesday 9 June), the charter also provides reports and recommendations for industry initiatives such as AdGreen and #ChangeTheBrief to help advance industry sustainability goals through an ongoing activity programme.

The tool was created by the IPA Media Climate Action Group and creators of the charter, including Rob McFaul of Mindshare, Anuschka Clarke of The7Stars, Helen Brain and Pauline Robson of Mediacom, Frith Hofmeester of PHD, Jack Monaghan of Rapport, Tim Pritchard of MGOMD and Tony Mattson of Havas. 

It was funded and supported by the IPA Media Futures Group and other leading IPA media agencies. 

McFaul, who is chair of the IPA Media Climate Action Group, said the charter was necessary because of client pressure in this area, the need to attract young talent into adland who want to "create a positive future" and the reputation of the industry.

“The UK government has set a net-zero target by 2050. Many other business sectors have committed to collective action. For an industry that prides itself on being future facing, we have a clear opportunity to help bring a brighter future forward," he added.

IPA President Julian Douglas said: “The science is clear. We need to turn fast and hard if we are to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees and mitigate the worst effects of global warming. Incrementalism is the enemy here too. This requires every single one of us to respond and transition. But we can’t succeed acting alone – we need fully committed industry-wide coalitions that drive the change we need to see.”

"Climate Charter members will join a community of motivated media agencies, which together can solve problems, share lessons and inspire the 10x change that we know is required," Douglas said.

  

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How to effectively drive engagement through multiple channels

How to effectively drive engagement through multiple channels

Promoted

Added 5 hours ago
How to harness the power of first-party data

How to harness the power of first-party data

Promoted

Added 27 hours ago
The best Euros ads ever – what can we learn?

The best Euros ads ever – what can we learn?

Promoted

Added 31 hours ago
Inspiration Nation: insight on the UK’s audiences and how to talk to them

Inspiration Nation: insight on the UK’s audiences and how to talk to them

Promoted

June 07, 2021