IPA names VCCP's Julian Douglas as next president

Julian Douglas, vice chairman of VCCP, has been named the next IPA president-elect to succeed Nigel Vaz, global chief executive of Publicis Sapient.

He will take on the role in March as part of the IPA's AGM. Douglas, who is also Asia-Pacific chief executive of VCCP, is expected to outline his agenda for the following two years in spring next year.

Douglas - known to many as Dougie - said: "I am truly honoured to have been chosen as the next president of the IPA. I look forward to building on the outstanding work of my predecessors in championing our industry, its creativity and its impact in the world.

"We are living through a massive reshaping of the economic, social and natural environment. How we adapt as an industry will dictate how we, and our clients, survive and prosper in the years ahead."

The IPA said that he was chosen after a three-month formal selection process that was led by former president Sarah Golding, chief executive of The & Partnership.

Paul Bainsfair, IPA's director general, added: "I am very much looking forward to working with Julian to ensure the IPA remains the power behind the practitioners. He is smart, energetic and hugely popular.

"He has already made a great contribution to the IPA through his work on the IPA Council. I can't think of anyone better to help us all navigate our way in a post-Covid world."

Vaz has had a focus on reimagining agency business models during his time as president.