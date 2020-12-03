Gurjit Degun
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

IPA names VCCP's Julian Douglas as next president

Dougie, as he is widely known, succeeds Publicis Sapient CEO Nigel Vaz.

Douglas: joined VCCP in 2008
Douglas: joined VCCP in 2008

Julian Douglas, vice chairman of VCCP, has been named the next IPA president-elect to succeed Nigel Vaz, global chief executive of Publicis Sapient.

He will take on the role in March as part of the IPA's AGM. Douglas, who is also Asia-Pacific chief executive of VCCP, is expected to outline his agenda for the following two years in spring next year.

Douglas - known to many as Dougie - said: "I am truly honoured to have been chosen as the next president of the IPA. I look forward to building on the outstanding work of my predecessors in championing our industry, its creativity and its impact in the world.

"We are living through a massive reshaping of the economic, social and natural environment. How we adapt as an industry will dictate how we, and our clients, survive and prosper in the years ahead."

The IPA said that he was chosen after a three-month formal selection process that was led by former president Sarah Golding, chief executive of The & Partnership.

Paul Bainsfair, IPA's director general, added: "I am very much looking forward to working with Julian to ensure the IPA remains the power behind the practitioners. He is smart, energetic and hugely popular.

"He has already made a great contribution to the IPA through his work on the IPA Council. I can't think of anyone better to help us all navigate our way in a post-Covid world."

Vaz has had a focus on reimagining agency business models during his time as president.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

10 key consumer trends to help marketers plan for 2021

10 key consumer trends to help marketers plan for 2021

Promoted

Added 8 hours ago
Why podcasting is perfect for advertising in times of uncertainty

Why podcasting is perfect for advertising in times of uncertainty

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago
Why future-ready beats future-proof in audience measurement

Why future-ready beats future-proof in audience measurement

Promoted

November 30, 2020
What should brands and businesses expect in 2021?

What should brands and businesses expect in 2021?

Promoted

November 30, 2020