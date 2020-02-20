IPA reveals 63-strong roll call of iList contenders

The IPA has published a shortlist of 63 contenders for its iList – a roll call of ad practitioners who are helping to make adland a more inclusive place.

The list spans all levels of job role, from chief executive to HR, from creative to strategy – at agencies and media owners, as well as freelancers.

Everyone appearing in the shortlist has been invited to be interviewed later this month by a panel of industry luminaries, including Karen Blackett, UK country manager at WPP and chairwoman of MediaCom.

The final iList, which is sponsored by Unilever, will be announced at a celebratory gala in May and will feature in Campaign.

The iList is designed to promote inclusivity in adland, celebrating role models who have helped to make the industry a more inclusive one. It was announced by the IPA in November 2019.

Leila Siddiqi, associate director, diversity at the IPA, said: "What really struck us was the truly inspirational work that is being done behind the scenes, across different aspects of diversity by passionate individuals at all levels. There are some truly incredible names, as well as some unsung heroes on this shortlist, and judging is going to be a very difficult process."

Claire Beale, global editor-in-chief at Campaign, added: "Judging the iList was such an incredibly powerful experience, not only because it’s clear that there are so many wonderful programmes and strategies in play that will help make our industry more inclusive at every level, but because it afforded the privilege of meeting some truly amazing people who are committed to driving this change."

The full shortlist

Sereena Abbassi, head of diversity and inclusion, M&C Saatchi

Afua Basoah, vice-president, Rabin Martin

Phil Bartlett, managing director, global inclusivity and diversity lead, CDM London

Sean Betts, managing director, Annalect

Victoria Brooks, freelance inclusion and strategy consultant

Michael Brown, partner, insight and cross culture, UM

Siobhan Brunwin, People Director, MullenLowe

Camille Carter, Director, Dentsu Aegis Network

Richard Cox, partner, Village Communications

Dan Cullen-Shute, chief executive, Creature

Jo Davey, global director of people performance, Xaxis

Ete Davies, chief executive, Engine

Fernando Desouches, managing director, New Macho, BBD Perfect Storm

Asad Dhunna, founder, The Unmistakables

Akama Ediomi-Davies, product director, Xaxis/GroupM

Amanda Farmer, managing director, VMLY&R

Serhat Ekinci, managing partner, multicultural marketing division, Omnicom Media Group

Caroline Foster Kenny, executive chairman and chief executive, UK and Ireland, IPG Mediabrands

Karen Fraser, director, Credos, Advertising Association

Chris Freeland, chief executive, Rapp UK

Cindy Gallop, founder, Make Love Not Porn

Emma Gardner, managing partner, operations, Elvis

Bukola Garry, diversity and inclusion manager, Havas Group UK

Sid Gordon, creative director, Rapp UK

Jaki Jo Hannan, integrated producer, Adam & Eve/DDB

Mihir Haria-Shah, head of broadcast, Total Media

Louise Johnson, chief executive, Fuse

Laura Jordan Bambach, founder and chief creative officer, Mr President

Sally Keane, head of sales, marketing solutions, LinkedIn

Sara Keegan, planner, Adam & Eve/DDB

Kelly Knight, HR director, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

Owen Lee, global digital strategy and content partnerships director, OMD EMEA

Vicki Maguire, chief creative officer, Havas London

Lee Manton, creative director, MullenLowe

Helen Matthews, chief people officer, Ogilvy

Claire McAlpine, strategy director and joint head of social change hub, MediaCom

Hannah McCready, communications manager, The Specialist Works

Kate Murphy, creative director, Lucky Generals

Andy Nairn, founder, Lucky Generals

Liz Nottingham, executive director, learning and development, R/GA

Naomi Orioha, people team manager, Hearts & Science

Stu Outhwaite-Noel, chief creative officer, Creature

Sufia Parkar, diversity and engagement director, Europe and UK, McCann Worldgroup

Rakesh Patel, head of sales, UK, Spotify

Gina Ramson-Williams, chief people officer, OMD EMEA

Xavier Rees, chief executive, Havas London

Margaux Revol, strategy director, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

Rania Robinson, chief executive and partner, Quiet Storm

Trevor Robinson, founder and executive creative director, Quiet Storm

Helen Rose, head of analytics and insight, the7stars

Nancy Rowe, head of inclusion and diversity, Publicis Sapient

Kirsty Saddler, global strategy director, Unreasonable Equals, Anomaly

Scott Sallée, social impact manager, Dentsu Aegis Network

Bonita Samuels, account manager, MBA, MediaCom

Nikki Short, head of new business and marketing, Hearts & Science

Amie Snow, junior creative, Ogilvy

Carolyn Stebbings, managing director, senior vice-president, data and technology, Code Worldwide, Rapp

Charmaine St John, head of people, Fuse

Rudi Symons, global head of culture, Group M

Angharad Thomas, head of insights and strategy, Golley Slater

Sue Unerman, chief transformation officer, MediaCom

Monty Verdi, executive creative director, VCCP Kin

Amy Walker, inclusion and diversity coordinator, Group M