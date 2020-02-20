IPA reveals 63-strong roll call of iList contenders

The IPA has published a shortlist of 63 contenders for its iList – a roll call of ad practitioners who are helping to make adland a more inclusive place.
The list spans all levels of job role, from chief executive to HR, from creative to strategy – at agencies and media owners, as well as freelancers.
Everyone appearing in the shortlist has been invited to be interviewed later this month by a panel of industry luminaries, including Karen Blackett, UK country manager at WPP and chairwoman of MediaCom.
The final iList, which is sponsored by Unilever, will be announced at a celebratory gala in May and will feature in Campaign.
The iList is designed to promote inclusivity in adland, celebrating role models who have helped to make the industry a more inclusive one. It was announced by the IPA in November 2019.
Leila Siddiqi, associate director, diversity at the IPA, said: "What really struck us was the truly inspirational work that is being done behind the scenes, across different aspects of diversity by passionate individuals at all levels. There are some truly incredible names, as well as some unsung heroes on this shortlist, and judging is going to be a very difficult process."
Claire Beale, global editor-in-chief at Campaign, added: "Judging the iList was such an incredibly powerful experience, not only because it’s clear that there are so many wonderful programmes and strategies in play that will help make our industry more inclusive at every level, but because it afforded the privilege of meeting some truly amazing people who are committed to driving this change."
The full shortlist
Sereena Abbassi, head of diversity and inclusion, M&C Saatchi
Afua Basoah, vice-president, Rabin Martin
Phil Bartlett, managing director, global inclusivity and diversity lead, CDM London
Sean Betts, managing director, Annalect
Victoria Brooks, freelance inclusion and strategy consultant
Michael Brown, partner, insight and cross culture, UM
Siobhan Brunwin, People Director, MullenLowe
Camille Carter, Director, Dentsu Aegis Network
Richard Cox, partner, Village Communications
Dan Cullen-Shute, chief executive, Creature
Jo Davey, global director of people performance, Xaxis
Ete Davies, chief executive, Engine
Fernando Desouches, managing director, New Macho, BBD Perfect Storm
Asad Dhunna, founder, The Unmistakables
Akama Ediomi-Davies, product director, Xaxis/GroupM
Amanda Farmer, managing director, VMLY&R
Serhat Ekinci, managing partner, multicultural marketing division, Omnicom Media Group
Caroline Foster Kenny, executive chairman and chief executive, UK and Ireland, IPG Mediabrands
Karen Fraser, director, Credos, Advertising Association
Chris Freeland, chief executive, Rapp UK
Cindy Gallop, founder, Make Love Not Porn
Emma Gardner, managing partner, operations, Elvis
Bukola Garry, diversity and inclusion manager, Havas Group UK
Sid Gordon, creative director, Rapp UK
Jaki Jo Hannan, integrated producer, Adam & Eve/DDB
Mihir Haria-Shah, head of broadcast, Total Media
Louise Johnson, chief executive, Fuse
Laura Jordan Bambach, founder and chief creative officer, Mr President
Sally Keane, head of sales, marketing solutions, LinkedIn
Sara Keegan, planner, Adam & Eve/DDB
Kelly Knight, HR director, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
Owen Lee, global digital strategy and content partnerships director, OMD EMEA
Vicki Maguire, chief creative officer, Havas London
Lee Manton, creative director, MullenLowe
Helen Matthews, chief people officer, Ogilvy
Claire McAlpine, strategy director and joint head of social change hub, MediaCom
Hannah McCready, communications manager, The Specialist Works
Kate Murphy, creative director, Lucky Generals
Andy Nairn, founder, Lucky Generals
Liz Nottingham, executive director, learning and development, R/GA
Naomi Orioha, people team manager, Hearts & Science
Stu Outhwaite-Noel, chief creative officer, Creature
Sufia Parkar, diversity and engagement director, Europe and UK, McCann Worldgroup
Rakesh Patel, head of sales, UK, Spotify
Gina Ramson-Williams, chief people officer, OMD EMEA
Xavier Rees, chief executive, Havas London
Margaux Revol, strategy director, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
Rania Robinson, chief executive and partner, Quiet Storm
Trevor Robinson, founder and executive creative director, Quiet Storm
Helen Rose, head of analytics and insight, the7stars
Nancy Rowe, head of inclusion and diversity, Publicis Sapient
Kirsty Saddler, global strategy director, Unreasonable Equals, Anomaly
Scott Sallée, social impact manager, Dentsu Aegis Network
Bonita Samuels, account manager, MBA, MediaCom
Nikki Short, head of new business and marketing, Hearts & Science
Amie Snow, junior creative, Ogilvy
Carolyn Stebbings, managing director, senior vice-president, data and technology, Code Worldwide, Rapp
Charmaine St John, head of people, Fuse
Rudi Symons, global head of culture, Group M
Angharad Thomas, head of insights and strategy, Golley Slater
Sue Unerman, chief transformation officer, MediaCom
Monty Verdi, executive creative director, VCCP Kin
Amy Walker, inclusion and diversity coordinator, Group M