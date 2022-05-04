IPA reveals iList 2022

The IPA has revealed its 2022 iList, in partnership with Accenture Song and Campaign, naming 30 inspirational game-changers for their commitment to driving inclusivity and diversity in the industry.
The 2022 iListers join the 30 people who were named in 2020’s inaugural list and the judges also awarded eight commendations.
The iList names the “guiding lights” in the industry when it comes to helping to shift the culture within the sector and demanding better representation in creative work through various initiatives across all areas of diversity, equity and inclusion.
It is driving change in areas such as combatting sexual harassment, improving gender, age, ethnic and socio-economic diversity, making the industry more inclusive around sexuality, religion, neurodiversity and disability, improving mental health and wellbeing, and making the industry more accessible through flexible working practices.
The iList winners were announced at the IPA’s inaugural Talent & Diversity Conference, which was held at No 8 Fenchurch Place in London on 4 May. Speakers included David Olusoga, a leading historian and broadcaster and author of Black And British.
The 2022 IPA iList:
- Gerald Appau-Bonsu, financial administrator, Havas Media UK
- Ed Bernardino, talent acquisition, diversity and inclusion partner, Billion Dollar Boy
- Abbie Brett, experience strategist, Accenture Song
- Karen Buchanan, chief executive, McCann Manchester
- Helen Calcraft, founder, Lucky Generals
- Kenny Dada, account director, VCCP
- Pritesh Gadhia, managing director and UK and Ireland lead, Accenture Song
- Kerry Glazer, chair, AAR
- Georgiana Haig, product lead, MiQ Digital
- Marvyn Harrison, chief growth officer, Belovd Agency
- Ari Humirang, concierge, Havas UK
- Isobel Kai, senior account manager/diversity and inclusions chair, Pablo London
- Patrick Kane, catalyst fellow, Wunderman Thompson
- Christopher Kenna, chief executive and founder, Brand Advance Group
- Jacob Knox-Hooke, digital operations director, PHD Global Business
- Kim Lawrie, head of creative technology, Engine Creative
- Ewen MacPherson, chief people officer, Havas UK
- Balpreet Mangat, managing partner DentsuMB UK and DEI lead, Dentsu Creative UK
- Claire McAlpine, strategy director and joint head of the Social Change Hub, MediaCom
- Shanice Mears, co-founder and head of talent, The Elephant Room
- Arif Miah, creative strategy director, Mud Orange
- Fauzia Musa, editor-at-large and lead strategist, TwentyFirstCenturyBrand
- Stu Outhwaite-Noel, chief creative officer and founder, Creature
- Kandice Quain, media manager, Bray Leino
- Melissa Robertson, chief executive, Dark Horses
- Rania Robinson, chief executive, Quiet Storm
- Bonita Samuels, creative systems lead, account director, MediaCom
- Amy Simmons, integrated producer, Adam & Eve/DDB
- Harjot Singh, global chief strategy officer, McCann Worldgroup
- Lisa Thompson, business director, strategy and planning, Wavemaker UK
Highly commended:
- Akil Benjamin, Saturday school director, DOES
- Mélanie Chevalier, founder and chief executive, Creative Culture
- Debbie Ellison, global chief digital officer, VMLY&R Commerce
- Vicky Fox, chief planning officer, OMD UK
- Pippa Glucklich, chief executive, Electric Glue
- Alex Goat, chief executive, Livity
- Andy Peel, senior creative, Southpaw, and director, Young Creative Council
- Scott Sallee, social impact and sustainability manager, Dentsu
Julian Douglas, IPA president, international chief executive and vice-chairman of VCCP and chair of judges for the IPA iList, said: “Celebrating those that are striving to make our industry a better, more inclusive place is a vital part of driving meaningful change for the future of our industry.
“Everyone in the judging process spoke with an incredible passion for their work and it was a privilege to listen to their stories. Congratulations to everyone on making the IPA iList, you are the adland’s leading lights and a true inspiration to us all.”
Leila Siddiqi, associate director, diversity, IPA, added: “Covid-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement proved to be real catalysts for change, providing vital motivation and purpose for people who were already frustrated at the slow rate of positive change in our industry. We are delighted to introduce you to our brand new iList 2022 who will provide the industry as a whole with much needed, tangible inspiration.
“Everyone on the IPA iList really understands diversity and inclusion. They come from all parts of the business and what they have in common is that they see the big picture and don’t believe in box ticking. They’re busy doing incredibly sophisticated, creative and innovative things in this area which we can’t wait to tell you more about.”
Candidates for the iList took part in face-to-face interviews with the judges, who were drawn from across the industry, as part of the final judging process.
For more information, visit the IPA iList hub on the Campaign website.