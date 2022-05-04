IPA reveals iList 2022

The IPA has revealed its 2022 iList, in partnership with Accenture Song and Campaign, naming 30 inspirational game-changers for their commitment to driving inclusivity and diversity in the industry.

The 2022 iListers join the 30 people who were named in 2020’s inaugural list and the judges also awarded eight commendations.

The iList names the “guiding lights” in the industry when it comes to helping to shift the culture within the sector and demanding better representation in creative work through various initiatives across all areas of diversity, equity and inclusion.

It is driving change in areas such as combatting sexual harassment, improving gender, age, ethnic and socio-economic diversity, making the industry more inclusive around sexuality, religion, neurodiversity and disability, improving mental health and wellbeing, and making the industry more accessible through flexible working practices.

The iList winners were announced at the IPA’s inaugural Talent & Diversity Conference, which was held at No 8 Fenchurch Place in London on 4 May. Speakers included David Olusoga, a leading historian and broadcaster and author of Black And British.

The 2022 IPA iList:

Gerald Appau-Bonsu, financial administrator, Havas Media UK

Ed Bernardino, talent acquisition, diversity and inclusion partner, Billion Dollar Boy

Abbie Brett, experience strategist, Accenture Song

Karen Buchanan, chief executive, McCann Manchester

Helen Calcraft, founder, Lucky Generals

Kenny Dada, account director, VCCP

Pritesh Gadhia, managing director and UK and Ireland lead, Accenture Song

Kerry Glazer, chair, AAR

Georgiana Haig, product lead, MiQ Digital

Marvyn Harrison, chief growth officer, Belovd Agency

Ari Humirang, concierge, Havas UK

Isobel Kai, senior account manager/diversity and inclusions chair, Pablo London

Patrick Kane, catalyst fellow, Wunderman Thompson

Christopher Kenna, chief executive and founder, Brand Advance Group

Jacob Knox-Hooke, digital operations director, PHD Global Business

Kim Lawrie, head of creative technology, Engine Creative

Ewen MacPherson, chief people officer, Havas UK

Balpreet Mangat, managing partner DentsuMB UK and DEI lead, Dentsu Creative UK

Claire McAlpine, strategy director and joint head of the Social Change Hub, MediaCom

Shanice Mears, co-founder and head of talent, The Elephant Room

Arif Miah, creative strategy director, Mud Orange

Fauzia Musa, editor-at-large and lead strategist, TwentyFirstCenturyBrand

Stu Outhwaite-Noel, chief creative officer and founder, Creature

Kandice Quain, media manager, Bray Leino

Melissa Robertson, chief executive, Dark Horses

Rania Robinson, chief executive, Quiet Storm

Bonita Samuels, creative systems lead, account director, MediaCom

Amy Simmons, integrated producer, Adam & Eve/DDB

Harjot Singh, global chief strategy officer, McCann Worldgroup

Lisa Thompson, business director, strategy and planning, Wavemaker UK

Highly commended:

Akil Benjamin, Saturday school director, DOES

Mélanie Chevalier, founder and chief executive, Creative Culture

Debbie Ellison, global chief digital officer, VMLY&R Commerce

Vicky Fox, chief planning officer, OMD UK

Pippa Glucklich, chief executive , Electric Glue

Alex Goat, chief executive , Livity

Andy Peel, senior creative, Southpaw, and director, Young Creative Council

Scott Sallee, social impact and sustainability manager, Dentsu

Julian Douglas, IPA president, international chief executive and vice-chairman of VCCP and chair of judges for the IPA iList, said: “Celebrating those that are striving to make our industry a better, more inclusive place is a vital part of driving meaningful change for the future of our industry.

“Everyone in the judging process spoke with an incredible passion for their work and it was a privilege to listen to their stories. Congratulations to everyone on making the IPA iList, you are the adland’s leading lights and a true inspiration to us all.”

Leila Siddiqi, associate director, diversity, IPA, added: “Covid-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement proved to be real catalysts for change, providing vital motivation and purpose for people who were already frustrated at the slow rate of positive change in our industry. We are delighted to introduce you to our brand new iList 2022 who will provide the industry as a whole with much needed, tangible inspiration.

“Everyone on the IPA iList really understands diversity and inclusion. They come from all parts of the business and what they have in common is that they see the big picture and don’t believe in box ticking. They’re busy doing incredibly sophisticated, creative and innovative things in this area which we can’t wait to tell you more about.”

Candidates for the iList took part in face-to-face interviews with the judges, who were drawn from across the industry, as part of the final judging process.

For more information, visit the IPA iList hub on the Campaign website.