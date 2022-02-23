IPA reveals nominees for iList 2022

The IPA has announced its shortlist for the iList 2022, which celebrates the individuals changing adland for the better with their contributions to inclusivity and diversity, in partnership with Campaign and Accenture Interactive.

The nominees will be interviewed by some of the biggest industry DE&I names in order to reach this year's iList. The interview panel is chaired by Julian Douglas, president of IPA and international chief executive and vice-chairman at VCCP.

“We’ve seen a remarkable depth and quality of entries into this year’s IPA iList,” Douglas said. “You are all doing vitally important work to make the advertising industry a better, more inclusive place. What an inspiration.”

The IPA iList 2022 will be announced at a celebration in May. While in previous years, 20 to 30 individuals have featured, the IPA has not set in stone the number of people to be recognised.

Leila Siddiqi, associate director of diversity at IPA, explained: “The last two years have exacerbated long-standing issues around diversity, equity and inclusion in our industry, so celebrating those that consistently go above and beyond to drive positive change has never been more important.

“Everyone on the IPA iList shortlist is making impactful, systemic progress, across different areas of D&I and we are very excited to be bringing them together to inspire and motivate the industry on this important topic area.”

Liz Barnsdale, managing director of Accenture Interactive and IPA iList judge, said: “It’s a real energiser to know there are so many people passionately challenging the systems of our industry to be more inclusive and diverse."

Ete Davies, former chief executive of Engine Creative and an IPA iList judge, praised the less senior individuals who appear on the shortlist.

Davies said these nominees have “single-handedly worked to tangibly advance their organisations to be more inclusive and empathetic – changes being driven from a grassroots level that set the example for all of us, especially as leaders and those in senior positions”.

Vicki Holgate, executive strategy director (government comms) at MullenLowe London and an IPA iList judge, added: “There is so much that we can all learn from work that is already happening right across our industry.”

The IPA iList celebrated its inaugural 30 trailblazers in 2020, who are responsible for some of the most influential and wide-ranging diversity and inclusion initiatives in adland.

The IPA iList 2022 shortlist:

Mercy Abel, inclusion consultant, The Unmistakables

David Adamson, deputy head of strategy, The & Partnership

Aya Alsahaf, early talent and development partner, Omnicom Media Group UK

Zaid Al-Zaidy, chief executive, The Beyond Collective

Elizabeth Anyaegbuna, co-founder, Sixteenbynine

Gerald Appau-Bonsu, financial administrator, Havas Media UK

Sandra Arnold, head of learning and development, Group M

Angela Babi, brand strategist, CDM London

Sallie Bale, strategist, The Lane Agency

Akil Benjamin, Saturday school director, DOES

Ed Bernardino, talent acquisition, diversity and inclusion partner, Billion Dollar Boy

Miranda Bird, head of learning, development and engagement, PHD Global Business

Anna Brent, global head of brand and DEI, Across the Pond

Abbie Brett, experience strategist, Accenture Interactive

Kianna Briggs, talent acquisition business partner, Mediabrands UK

Hamish Brown, digital lead, m/SIX

Karen Buchanan, chief executive, McCann Manchester

Helen Calcraft, founder, Lucky Generals

Mélanie Chevalier, founder and chief executive, Creative Culture

James Clark, digital connections planning manager, OMD UK

Rodney Collins, SVP, director, McCann Truth Central

Kenny Dada, senior account manager, VCCP

Debbie Ellison, global chief digital officer, VMLY&R Commerce

Emily Fairhead Keen, strategy partner, Wavemaker UK

Emma Flaxman, marketing & new business director, PHD

Caroline Foster Kenny, global chief client officer, Wunderman Thompson

Vicky Fox, chief planning officer, OMD UK

Pritesh Gadhia, managing director and UK and Ireland lead, Accenture Interactive

Kerry Glazer, chair, AAR

Pippa Glucklich, chief executive, Electric Glue

Alex Goat, chief executive, Livity

Georgiana Haig, product lead, MiQ Digital

Marvyn Harrison, chief growth officer, BELOVD Agency

Neil Henderson, chief executive, St Luke's

Lauren Hertzenberg, media director, PHD

Emily Howe, global learning and development coordinator, MediaCom

Ari Humirang, concierge, Havas UK

Rob Hunter, chief executive, Hunterlodge Advertising

Katie Jackson, chief operating officer, TBWA\London

Isobel Kai, senior account manager/diversity and inclusions chair, Pablo London

Patrick Kane, catalyst fellow, Wunderman Thompson

Christopher Kenna, chief executive and founder, Brand Advance Group

Jacob Knox-Hooke, digital operations director, PHD Global Business

Kim Lawrie, head of creative technology, Engine Creative

Helen Lee, head of new business and marketing, Wunderman Thompson UK

Tamara Littleton, chief executive, The Social Element

Annabel Mackie, managing partner, M&C Saatchi

Ewen MacPherson, chief people officer, Havas UK

Balpreet Mangat, managing partner, DentsuMB UK and DEI lead, dentsu Creative UK

Claire McAlpine, strategy director and joint head of the Social Change Hub, MediaCom

Shanice Mears, co-founder and head of talent, The Elephant Room

Arif Miah, creative strategy director, mud orange

Elliott Millard, head of planning, Wavemaker UK

Fauzia Musa, editor-at-large and lead strategist, TwentyFirstCenturyBrand

John Osbourne, associate creative director, Creature

Stu Outhwaite-Noel, chief creative officer and founder, Creature

Andy Peel, senior creative, Southpaw and director, Young Creative Council

Louis Persent, creative director and co-founder, Weirdo

Kandice Quain, media manager, Bray Leino

Rania Robinson, chief executive, Quiet Storm

Melissa Robertson, chief executive, Dark Horses

Kate Rowlinson, chief executive, MediaCom UK

Scott Sallee, social impact & sustainability manager, dentsu

Bonita Samuels, creative systems lead - account director, Mediacom

Jean Sarhadar, strategy and diversity lead, M/SIX

Will Sansom, head of strategy, The Brooklyn Brothers

Amy Simmons, integrated producer, Adam & Eve/DDB

Harjot Singh, global chief strategy officer, McCann Worldgroup

Rebecca Stormer, client BD, MG OMD

Aisha Suleiman, head of D&I, EMEA Mediabrands UK

Lisa Thompson, business director, strategy and planning, Wavemaker UK

Jim Thornton, executive creative director, VCCP

Genna Trentham, client managing director, Wavemaker UK

Kush Unadkat, senior marketing manager, Fuse International