IPA reveals nominees for iList 2022

The IPA has announced its shortlist for the iList 2022, which celebrates the individuals changing adland for the better with their contributions to inclusivity and diversity, in partnership with Campaign and Accenture Interactive.
The nominees will be interviewed by some of the biggest industry DE&I names in order to reach this year's iList. The interview panel is chaired by Julian Douglas, president of IPA and international chief executive and vice-chairman at VCCP.
“We’ve seen a remarkable depth and quality of entries into this year’s IPA iList,” Douglas said. “You are all doing vitally important work to make the advertising industry a better, more inclusive place. What an inspiration.”
The IPA iList 2022 will be announced at a celebration in May. While in previous years, 20 to 30 individuals have featured, the IPA has not set in stone the number of people to be recognised.
Leila Siddiqi, associate director of diversity at IPA, explained: “The last two years have exacerbated long-standing issues around diversity, equity and inclusion in our industry, so celebrating those that consistently go above and beyond to drive positive change has never been more important.
“Everyone on the IPA iList shortlist is making impactful, systemic progress, across different areas of D&I and we are very excited to be bringing them together to inspire and motivate the industry on this important topic area.”
Liz Barnsdale, managing director of Accenture Interactive and IPA iList judge, said: “It’s a real energiser to know there are so many people passionately challenging the systems of our industry to be more inclusive and diverse."
Ete Davies, former chief executive of Engine Creative and an IPA iList judge, praised the less senior individuals who appear on the shortlist.
Davies said these nominees have “single-handedly worked to tangibly advance their organisations to be more inclusive and empathetic – changes being driven from a grassroots level that set the example for all of us, especially as leaders and those in senior positions”.
Vicki Holgate, executive strategy director (government comms) at MullenLowe London and an IPA iList judge, added: “There is so much that we can all learn from work that is already happening right across our industry.”
The IPA iList celebrated its inaugural 30 trailblazers in 2020, who are responsible for some of the most influential and wide-ranging diversity and inclusion initiatives in adland.
The IPA iList 2022 shortlist:
Mercy Abel, inclusion consultant, The Unmistakables
David Adamson, deputy head of strategy, The & Partnership
Aya Alsahaf, early talent and development partner, Omnicom Media Group UK
Zaid Al-Zaidy, chief executive, The Beyond Collective
Elizabeth Anyaegbuna, co-founder, Sixteenbynine
Gerald Appau-Bonsu, financial administrator, Havas Media UK
Sandra Arnold, head of learning and development, Group M
Angela Babi, brand strategist, CDM London
Sallie Bale, strategist, The Lane Agency
Akil Benjamin, Saturday school director, DOES
Ed Bernardino, talent acquisition, diversity and inclusion partner, Billion Dollar Boy
Miranda Bird, head of learning, development and engagement, PHD Global Business
Anna Brent, global head of brand and DEI, Across the Pond
Abbie Brett, experience strategist, Accenture Interactive
Kianna Briggs, talent acquisition business partner, Mediabrands UK
Hamish Brown, digital lead, m/SIX
Karen Buchanan, chief executive, McCann Manchester
Helen Calcraft, founder, Lucky Generals
Mélanie Chevalier, founder and chief executive, Creative Culture
James Clark, digital connections planning manager, OMD UK
Rodney Collins, SVP, director, McCann Truth Central
Kenny Dada, senior account manager, VCCP
Debbie Ellison, global chief digital officer, VMLY&R Commerce
Emily Fairhead Keen, strategy partner, Wavemaker UK
Emma Flaxman, marketing & new business director, PHD
Caroline Foster Kenny, global chief client officer, Wunderman Thompson
Vicky Fox, chief planning officer, OMD UK
Pritesh Gadhia, managing director and UK and Ireland lead, Accenture Interactive
Kerry Glazer, chair, AAR
Pippa Glucklich, chief executive, Electric Glue
Alex Goat, chief executive, Livity
Georgiana Haig, product lead, MiQ Digital
Marvyn Harrison, chief growth officer, BELOVD Agency
Neil Henderson, chief executive, St Luke's
Lauren Hertzenberg, media director, PHD
Emily Howe, global learning and development coordinator, MediaCom
Ari Humirang, concierge, Havas UK
Rob Hunter, chief executive, Hunterlodge Advertising
Katie Jackson, chief operating officer, TBWA\London
Isobel Kai, senior account manager/diversity and inclusions chair, Pablo London
Patrick Kane, catalyst fellow, Wunderman Thompson
Christopher Kenna, chief executive and founder, Brand Advance Group
Jacob Knox-Hooke, digital operations director, PHD Global Business
Kim Lawrie, head of creative technology, Engine Creative
Helen Lee, head of new business and marketing, Wunderman Thompson UK
Tamara Littleton, chief executive, The Social Element
Annabel Mackie, managing partner, M&C Saatchi
Ewen MacPherson, chief people officer, Havas UK
Balpreet Mangat, managing partner, DentsuMB UK and DEI lead, dentsu Creative UK
Claire McAlpine, strategy director and joint head of the Social Change Hub, MediaCom
Shanice Mears, co-founder and head of talent, The Elephant Room
Arif Miah, creative strategy director, mud orange
Elliott Millard, head of planning, Wavemaker UK
Fauzia Musa, editor-at-large and lead strategist, TwentyFirstCenturyBrand
John Osbourne, associate creative director, Creature
Stu Outhwaite-Noel, chief creative officer and founder, Creature
Andy Peel, senior creative, Southpaw and director, Young Creative Council
Louis Persent, creative director and co-founder, Weirdo
Kandice Quain, media manager, Bray Leino
Rania Robinson, chief executive, Quiet Storm
Melissa Robertson, chief executive, Dark Horses
Kate Rowlinson, chief executive, MediaCom UK
Scott Sallee, social impact & sustainability manager, dentsu
Bonita Samuels, creative systems lead - account director, Mediacom
Jean Sarhadar, strategy and diversity lead, M/SIX
Will Sansom, head of strategy, The Brooklyn Brothers
Amy Simmons, integrated producer, Adam & Eve/DDB
Harjot Singh, global chief strategy officer, McCann Worldgroup
Rebecca Stormer, client BD, MG OMD
Aisha Suleiman, head of D&I, EMEA Mediabrands UK
Lisa Thompson, business director, strategy and planning, Wavemaker UK
Jim Thornton, executive creative director, VCCP
Genna Trentham, client managing director, Wavemaker UK
Kush Unadkat, senior marketing manager, Fuse International