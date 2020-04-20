IPA runs campaign in FT calling on brands to advertise in downturn

The IPA is running a series of print ads in partnership with the Financial Times that reminds chief executives about the power of advertising during a downturn.

The ads are part of the trade body’s EffWorks initiative, which champions effectiveness in advertising.

The IPA has been running activity in the Financial Times on this theme since January but, given the current climate, it has created a revised series of copy-led ads that are underpinned by research.

One reads: "Stuck at home made a little easier with trusted household names." Another says: "When others go quiet your voice gets louder."

At the bottom of the page, the copy explains the thinking behind the statements and directs readers to the EffWorks website, which features the research conducted by Peter Field and Les Binet.

Paul Bainsfair, the IPA’s director-general, said: "With the Covid-19 outbreak taking place during the campaign, we’ve written a couple more ads because it's more acute in this time when the C-suite looks for savings and advertising budgets are variable."

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a number of brands culling adspend. Campaign reported earlier this month that Channel 4 is predicting a slump of 50% in the TV ad market across April and May.

Meanwhile, Dreams and easyJet have scrapped their chief marketing officer roles, as Tony Holdway and Lis Blair departed the respective companies.

The Financial Times is a sponsor of EffWorks. At the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity last year the paper worked with the IPA to launch research that found that business leaders lack confidence in building brands.