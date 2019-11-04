IPA teams up with Unilever to promote adland inclusivity with iList

The IPA has partnered Unilever to launch an initiative aimed at celebrating role models who are pushing the inclusivity agenda in adland.

Dubbed the iList, the free initiative will shine a spotlight on individuals in advertising who have contributed to making the industry a more inclusive one. Agency staffers at any level are eligible for inclusion in the list, which will promote those championing inclusivity either in the workplace or via the work they produce.

All submissions will be assessed and shortlisted candidates will be interviewed by a panel of industry luminaries, led by Karen Blackett, WPP’s UK country manager and MediaCom chairwoman UK and Ireland. The final list will be revealed at a gala event in May and will feature in Campaign, iList’s media partner.

Leila Siddiqi, the IPA’s head of diversity, said that while advertising is becoming increasingly inclusive, progress is still slow. "That is why we’ve launched the iList to shine a light on the importance and benefits of inclusive leadership and culture to inspire others to take up the charge," she said.

"Beyond the list itself, the iList is a longer-term programme aimed to support, celebrate and inspire adland to reach the IPA’s diversity targets by providing tangible outputs and guidance for agencies looking to make their workplace more inclusive."