Ben Bold
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

IPA teams up with Unilever to promote adland inclusivity with iList

Initiative is collaboration between industry body and FMCG giant, in partnership with Campaign.

IPA: Unilever partnership promotes inclusivity
IPA: Unilever partnership promotes inclusivity

The IPA has partnered Unilever to launch an initiative aimed at celebrating role models who are pushing the inclusivity agenda in adland.

Dubbed the iList, the free initiative will shine a spotlight on individuals in advertising who have contributed to making the industry a more inclusive one. Agency staffers at any level are eligible for inclusion in the list, which will promote those championing inclusivity either in the workplace or via the work they produce.

All submissions will be assessed and shortlisted candidates will be interviewed by a panel of industry luminaries, led by Karen Blackett, WPP’s UK country manager and MediaCom chairwoman UK and Ireland. The final list will be revealed at a gala event in May and will feature in Campaign, iList’s media partner.

Leila Siddiqi, the IPA’s head of diversity, said that while advertising is becoming increasingly inclusive, progress is still slow. "That is why we’ve launched the iList to shine a light on the importance and benefits of inclusive leadership and culture to inspire others to take up the charge," she said.

"Beyond the list itself, the iList is a longer-term programme aimed to support, celebrate and inspire adland to reach the IPA’s diversity targets by providing tangible outputs and guidance for agencies looking to make their workplace more inclusive."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

(l-r): Omar Oakes, Campaign; Gareth Jones, eBay; Bobi Carley, ISBA; Emma Moorhead, Wavemaker; Jonathan Lewis, Channel 4; Matt Hill, Thinkbox

8 thoughts on measuring and maximising TV spend

Promoted

Added 13 hours ago
How one Twitter user made depression very real for thousands

How one Twitter user made depression very real for thousands

Promoted

Added 16 hours ago
AGENCY
5 things you should know about setting up an agency

5 things you should know about setting up an agency

Promoted

October 31, 2019
Why collaboration is power

Why collaboration is power

Promoted

October 29, 2019