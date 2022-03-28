IPA unveils qualification to demystify media data

The IPA has launched a qualification aimed at helping junior practitioners navigate and analyse media and survey data, enabling them to get a handle on what good and accurate data is and how robust media research and planning can help clients.

The IPA Media Research Essentials Certificate, which goes live in May and has been developed in partnership with Lime (Learning in Media with Experts), is intended to help practitioners cut through the sheer volume of data and sources available today.

The course comprises six online modules that will culminate in a 30-minute, multiple-choice exam.

The IPA said that successful candidates will "develop a greater understanding of the advertising media landscape and be better equipped to conduct research and evaluate data".

Belinda Beefink, the IPA's research director, said: "With more data available from more sources than ever before, it is critical that those coming into our industry have the confidence to scrutinise it and understand the truest indicators of success."

Nick Hiddleston, founder of Lime and author of the qualification, added: "Executives in media are expected to know how data is collected, interpreted, and discover those key insights that helps brands grow but without training across all forms of media, how can they be expected to do this? This course gives them the skills to become future experts."

The qualification will cost £250 plus VAT for IPA members. People can register their interest and sign up to an introductory webinar taking place on 26 April.