IPG, Apple and Budweiser among supporters of #blackouttuesday

Adam & Eve/DDB, Havas, Interpublic, Mother and Ogilvy are among agencies that have posted black squares on their social media accounts with the hashtag #blackouttuesday.

Brands including Apple Music and Budweiser have also made the same move.

The movement is the latest online act to protest against racial inequality and police brutality in the US. People are encouraged to post a black square on their social media feed as a way of expressing their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and the protests that have followed the death of George Floyd last week.

The idea is for people to not post anything else that day, allowing the platforms to fill up with black squares to amplify the Black Lives Matter message and as well as other educational posts.

Black Lives Matter #BlackoutTuesday pic.twitter.com/tkJmfo6gsE

"As a company that creates advertising and marketing messages, we have an opportunity to make a difference. More than an opportunity, a responsibility." Read IPG Chairman and CEO Michael Roth’s letter in full: https://t.co/6XFGom9ejU pic.twitter.com/rrllXqR42f — Interpublic Group (@InterpublicIPG) June 1, 2020

Some brands, including many from the music industry, have also posted an explanation on where the idea originated from.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Apple Music will observe Black Out Tuesday. We will use this day to reflect and plan actions to support Black artists, Black creators, and Black communities. #TheShowMustBePaused #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/xkvn31DpYc — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) June 2, 2020

However, the move is not without criticism. Some argue that it is counterproductive as it takes away the focus on information from black creators and people of colour.

To counter this critcism, some are encouraging people to not use #blacklivesmatter today and instead use only #blackouttuesday, so that others can still find information relating to the first hashtag.