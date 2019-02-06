Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

IPG Mediabrands hires Craig Lennon from MediaCom

Lennon handed new role spearheading commercial strategy outside US.

Lennon: leaves MediaCom after 18 years
Lennon: leaves MediaCom after 18 years

Craig Lennon, MediaCom’s director of commercial and operations for EMEA, is joining IPG Mediabrands on 26 February.

In the newly created role of managing director for commercial operations, international, Lennon will focus on meeting the changing needs of IPG Mediabrands’ clients.

He will be based in London and report to Ian Courts, chief financial officer, and Guy Beach, global chief commercial officer.

Courts said: "Craig is one of the most impressive people I have had the pleasure of meeting in our industry, so I’m thrilled he has made the move to join us here at IPG Mediabrands. A proven and inspirational strategist, his drive and ambition will be crucial for us in continuing to be a progressive and agile network for our clients."

Lennon has worked at MediaCom for 18 years and was UK chief commercial officer between 2012 and 2016.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
What is it like to work in the events team at Haymarket Media Group?

What is it like to work in the events team at Haymarket Media Group?

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago
How Doctor Who used YouTube to expand its sizeable universe

How Doctor Who used YouTube to expand its sizeable universe

Promoted

Added 29 hours ago
The big problem: bad data is fuelling mistrust

The big problem: bad data is fuelling mistrust

Promoted

February 01, 2019
AGENCY
How to create a great work environment for freelancers

How to create a great work environment for freelancers

Promoted

January 31, 2019