IPG Mediabrands hires Craig Lennon from MediaCom

Craig Lennon, MediaCom’s director of commercial and operations for EMEA, is joining IPG Mediabrands on 26 February.

In the newly created role of managing director for commercial operations, international, Lennon will focus on meeting the changing needs of IPG Mediabrands’ clients.

He will be based in London and report to Ian Courts, chief financial officer, and Guy Beach, global chief commercial officer.

Courts said: "Craig is one of the most impressive people I have had the pleasure of meeting in our industry, so I’m thrilled he has made the move to join us here at IPG Mediabrands. A proven and inspirational strategist, his drive and ambition will be crucial for us in continuing to be a progressive and agile network for our clients."

Lennon has worked at MediaCom for 18 years and was UK chief commercial officer between 2012 and 2016.