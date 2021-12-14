IPG Mediabrands hires talent acquisition head from Engine

IPG Mediabrands has hired Jules Morgan as head of talent acquisition across the UK and Ireland.

She succeeds Julian Ward, who left the business in September to join Havas Lynx Group – the healthcare communications arm of Havas.

Morgan has more than 25 years of experience in client-driven talent acquisition, retention and development roles across media and creative agencies, tech and management consultancies.

Previously head of talent acquisition strategy at Engine, Morgan has also worked in a similar role at AlixPartners and for nearly 15 years at the HR and tech consultancy Fruition.

At IPG Mediabrands, she will work with UK and Ireland CEO Richard Morris to support talent recruitment and retention for Mediabrands agencies including UM, Initiative, Reprise, Rapport, Magna and Orion.

Morgan has moved roles at a time when talent acquisition and retention has become increasingly important in adland, with record high industry churn rates in the wake of furloughing and lockdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic. Agency leaders have, in recent times, found it hard to find talent and grow.

“We all know that attracting the very best talent to our organisation is more important than ever before, so I’m delighted that Jules has chosen to join us,” Morris said.

“I’m confident that she, and her team, along with our client roster, hybrid working model, flexi-leave policy and Open Culture will help to establish our position as an employer of choice in the months and years ahead.”

Morgan said: “Mediabrands has a huge appetite to continue to move their business forward for its people and its clients. Everyone I’ve spoken to is super-smart and the opportunity for growth and development which comes as part of being within a network means we have so much to offer those who want to join our team.”