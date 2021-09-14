Arvind Hickman
IPG Mediabrands hires Tribal ECD to lead its creative arm

Tribal Worldwide London’s ECD Richard Cable succeeds Jed Hallam.

Mediabrands new Content Studios lead, Richard Cable

IPG Mediabrands has hired Richard Cable as head of Mediabrands Content Studio UK & Ireland, the creative practice that produces content for  UM, Initiative, Reprise, Rapport, MAGNA and Orion.

He will replace Jed Hallam, who recently joined Snap as head of communications planning across EMEA.

Cable brings nearly 25 years of experience in creative content and media roles, including more than 10 years at the BBC, where he was a journalist and producer, growing and leading the BBC’s digital content offering.

Over the past four years he has worked at Tribal Worldwide, part of Omnicom Group's DDB Worldwide, as head of content and executive creative director.

Prior to that he worked as editorial director at Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, working with brands like Google, Audi, Clarks, Tesco, British Airways, Barclays, KFC, Virgin Media and England Rugby.

Cable will report to Mediabrands UK & Ireland CEO Richard Morris and global chief content officer Brendan Gaul.

“We are seeing more and more clients gravitating towards integrated content and activation solutions. This is unsurprising given the surge in performance you can deliver when addressable media meets bespoke, adapted content,” Morris said. 

“Brilliance comes from the marriage of data, technology and creativity, so I am thrilled Richard will lead [Mediabrands Content Studio], bringing creative excellence to the content we produce for our clients.”

