IPG Mediabrands names London-based global chief growth officer

Fiona Johnston will relocate from Sydney to London to take up the role.

Fiona Johnston: has also worked at MediaCom Australia
Fiona Johnston, chief executive of Interpublic media agency UM Australia, has been promoted to chief growth officer of Mediabrands Global/EMEA and will relocate to the UK to take up the new position. 

Based in London, Johnston’s international role will include delivering market advantage to existing and potential clients.

Johnston will also also work with Mediabrands' parent company, IPG, on group co-ordination. Johnston has been CEO of UM Australia since October 2017. In that time, she has retained media contracts for Coca-Cola, Kmart and ING and won business from the Australian government, Nestlé, Menulog, David Jones and Mattel, the company said.

Johnston’s replacement as CEO of UM Australia has been appointed and will be announced imminently, the network said in a statement. 

On her appointment, Johnston said, “I am sad to be leaving Coady [Mark Coad, Mediabrands Australia CEO] and the team at such an exciting time for UM in Australia. Equally, the opportunity to craft more of this globally is a great honour indeed. I am excited to work with the global and Europe team to help bring it to life, as I know only we can.”

As the UM Australia CEO, Johnston had played a leading role in gaining new business, improving client retention and winning awards, Coad noted in a statement. "We are sad to be losing Fiona and also elated she is going to a new, senior position and still in our wider network,” he added. 

This article originally appeared on Campaign Asia

