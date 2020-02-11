Gideon Spanier
IPG Mediabrands set to land Emirates' global media account

Havas has run the airline's business for six years.

Emirates: appointed Havas Media in 2013

IPG Mediabrands is poised to land Emirates’ global media account after a competitive review.

Havas, the incumbent, and WPP were among the other groups that took part in the pitch.

An Emirates spokesman declined to give any guidance about the outcome of the media review, which began last July, but Havas confirmed it expects to relinquish the account.

Multiple sources said IPG Mediabrands has won and will take over in the autumn.

A spokesman for IPG Mediabrands would not comment.

It is thought that UM, one of the flagship agencies in IPG Mediabrands, the media-buying arm of Interpublic, will take the lead on the Emirates’ business.

Data is known to have played an important role in the pitch and one source pointed to Kinesso, a recently created Interpublic unit, which uses software and technology to optimise data-driven campaigns and target precision audiences.

A Havas Media Group spokesman said: "Over the last six years, Havas Media Group has enjoyed a tremendous partnership with Emirates.

"Our teams around the world are very proud of the growth that we have achieved together, and we wish them continued success and prosperity in the years to come."

When Emirates held a buying review in 2013, Campaign estimated the airline spent $150m on media.

