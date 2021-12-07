IPG Mediabrands sweeps up Dyson global media planning and buying

Dyson, the appliance brand, has appointed IPG Mediabrands to handle global media planning, buying and paid search.

IPG emerged the winner from a review that kicked off in the spring, with Mindshare defending its eight-year incumbency on the business.

A Dyson spokesman confirmed that IPG would formally take over the account on 1 April following a handover period.

Reportedly worth £120m at the time of the previous review, Dyson’s spend has now grown to a total in the region of $600m (£450m).

It is believed that, in the UK, IPG is planning to assemble a bespoke team rather than house the account within either UM or Initiative.

MediaSense assisted with the review.