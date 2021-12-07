Daniel Farey-Jones
IPG Mediabrands sweeps up Dyson global media planning and buying

Account, worth £450m, will transfer from Mindshare in Q1 2022.

Dyson: Mindshare was the eight-year incumbent on the business
Dyson, the appliance brand, has appointed IPG Mediabrands to handle global media planning, buying and paid search.

IPG emerged the winner from a review that kicked off in the spring, with Mindshare defending its eight-year incumbency on the business.

A Dyson spokesman confirmed that IPG would formally take over the account on 1 April following a handover period.

Reportedly worth £120m at the time of the previous review, Dyson’s spend has now grown to a total in the region of $600m (£450m).

It is believed that, in the UK, IPG is planning to assemble a bespoke team rather than house the account within either UM or Initiative.

MediaSense assisted with the review.

